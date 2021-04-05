Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes provides update on toe injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes provided a brief update on his toe injury over the weekend.

Mahomes was suffering from a turf toe injury late in the 2020 NFL season, which was aggravated during the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns. Following the season it was ultimately determined that Mahomes would need surgery to repair the injury. He had successful surgery on February 11th, with the expectation that he’d be ready for Chiefs training camp.

On Sunday, Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, posted a family photo of the couple with their baby daughter for the Easter holiday. Mahomes was spotted wearing a walking boot in the photo, raising some concern regarding an injury. Mahomes reassured everyone that his foot is “all good.”

The walking boot isn’t a sign of further injury, rather a sign that his recovery from his toe surgery is right on schedule. Turf toe injuries can linger if they’ve not been handled the right way, which is why getting surgery was imperative for Mahomes this offseason. The injury clearly hampered the Chiefs’ franchise quarterback during the postseason and playing through it was the ultimate display of toughness. The signs remain hopeful that he’ll make a full recovery and won’t have to worry about his plantar plate causing him any issues in the near or distant future.

List

Chiefs 2021 7-round mock draft v2.0: No trades for Brett Veach

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs move up to No. 2 in USA TODAY power rankings

    This is probably the best it'll get for the Kansas City Chiefs until we know more about their offensive tackle situation.

  • Patrick Mahomes still in protective boot, says foot “all good”

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery to repair a toe injury after Super Bowl LV and gave an update on his recovery on Sunday. Mahomes’ fiancee shared an Easter picture of the couple with their daughter that showed Mahomes is still wearing a protective boot on his foot. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee replied with [more]

  • Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on being a first-time dad: 'It has been awesome'

    NFL star Patrick Mahomes shares what dad life has been like one month in.

  • California professor calls out Newsom: Amusement parks are open while schools remain closed

    UCSF professor of emergency medicine Dr. Jeanne Noble joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Gov. Newsom’s COVID lockdown restrictions.

  • Terrell Suggs supports cousin, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, in NCAA Final Four

    Former Chiefs linebacker Terrell Suggs showed his support for his second cousin, Jalen Suggs, in the NCAA tournament.

  • Jarran Reed signs with Chiefs, contract extensions and more Seahawks news

    Check out what has been going on with the Seattle Seahawks, one of the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals, over the last week.

  • A's open 2021 MLB season with 'embarrassing' four losses to Astros

    Losing the first four games of the season was not how the A's drew things up.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate: Axios

    The U.S. commitment to a global minimum tax also could help jump-start negotiations between wealthy countries on taxing international corporations, according to tax experts. "We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom," Yellen will say in her speech, according https://bit.ly/3uo2lY9 to an excerpt of her prepared remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs cited by Axios.

  • Police arrest 107 people during Kill the Bill protests in London

    The Metropolitan Police said 107 people were arrested in London on Saturday as demonstrations were held across England against plans to increase police powers. Thousands of people marched in towns and cities in protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, despite the Covid-19 lockdown. The proposed legislation would give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on non-violent protests - including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms. Throughout Saturday, police dealt with what they said were "peaceful" Kill the Bill protests in areas including London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool and Dorset. On Sunday, Scotland Yard said 107 people were arrested for a range of offences during the demonstration in central London. The alleged offences included breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on a police officer and breaches of coronavirus legislation. The force previously said 10 officers had been injured, though "none of these are believed to be serious". Footage shared on social media appeared to show the arrests of legal observers, who typically monitor the actions of police during demonstrations.

  • The game plan: Elite players find paths to pros besides NCAA

    There was a ''college basketball team'' this season with a collection of players who figure to go high in the upcoming NBA draft. In fact, this team was nowhere near the Indianapolis bubble during the NCAA Tournament, but rather, near Orlando, Florida, for the NBA G League playoffs last month. The Ignite, a development squad affiliated with the G League featuring elite NBA draft-eligible players, had a roster full of teenagers who all could've been standouts at the tournament - had they chosen the college route.

  • Averaging 326 yards off the tee, Patty Tavatanakit distances self from ANA field

    Patty Tavatanakit is launching tee shots and hitting short irons and leading by five shots at the ANA Inspiration.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Washington DB Elijah Molden thrives with elite instincts, competitiveness

    We roll along with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 35, a valuable and competitive nickel defender and special-teamer.

  • Trump rips Birx and Fauci

    After they criticize him on CNN.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.

  • 4 Easter puzzles that might just be harder than they look

    How long will it take you to find the hidden objects?

  • Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees react to game-winning shot by Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs

    Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees were wowed by Gonzaga's game-winner

  • 'Kill the Bill' protesters block traffic by sitting down on motorway as dozens arrested across UK

    Protesters in Bristol brought traffic to a standstill when they blocked the M32 motorway at junction 3 by sitting on the road.

  • Yankees manager Aaron Boone gives update on Luke Voit, Luis Severino

    The Yankees knew for a while that they'd be starting the 2021 campaign without Luis Severino, but Luke Voit's injury was a surprise.