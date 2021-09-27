Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes owns up to remark on Justin Herbert

Back in July, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sparked social media with his comment in regards to Chargers QB Justin Herbert after a spectator in attendance at the golf tournament heckled to “watch out” for him.

Mahomes responded with a skewed phrase: “I’ll see it when I believe it.”

He cleared it up days after, saying he was only messing with the team’s fanbase and adding that he has actually has a ton of respect for Herbert.

It appeared that Mahomes’ remark was put to bed until one of Kansas City’s reporters brought it up at the team’s post-game press conference following Los Angeles’ 30-24 win.

The reporter asked: “The term, I’ll see it when I believe it, — what did you see from Justin Herbert today?”

“I guess I believe it. That’s all you can say,” Mahomes responded.

Herbert had a huge part in downing the Chiefs by throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing with zero turnovers.

The rivalry between Herbert and Mahomes is going to be going on for a long time, and we can expect shootouts in nearly all of them, just like we witnessed today.