Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes officially ruled out with a concussion

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a concussion.

Mahomes suffered the concussion on a third-and-short running play late in the third quarter. He had to be helped to his feet by his teammates and was clearly woozy on the play. The CBS broadcast crew would later announce that Mahomes was in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The independent league neurologist evaluated Mahomes and confirmed that the Chiefs’ star quarterback had suffered a concussion. That means his day is done and Kansas City will need to finish the remainder of the divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns without him.

The only good news in this situation is that backup QB Chad Henne got some action in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He should be limber and ready to lead the Chiefs in relief for Mahomes. He doesn’t have the arm that Mahomes has, but he’s a veteran player who knows the system for Kansas City.

They’ll look for some help from the offensive playmakers like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill in these moments. They’ll also look for guys like Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu to come up with some big plays on the defensive side of the ball to help close this game out.