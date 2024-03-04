Chiefs place non-exclusive franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) before an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that they have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

We have placed the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed. pic.twitter.com/xF3XLjlqVk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 4, 2024

The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer. If the Chiefs declined to match an offer, they would be entitled to draft compensation equivalent to two first-round picks from the offering team.

If Sneed plays on the tag in 2024, he'll be owed no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. The projected franchise tag value for cornerbacks next season is $19.802 million. The Chiefs and Sneed can still negotiate a long-term contract.

Sneed was one of two high-profile Chiefs defenders slated to hit free agency this offseason. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones played on a one-year deal this offseason and was also a candidate for the franchise tag.

Jones has expressed his desire to return to Kansas City, and general manager Brett Veach said last week that the Chiefs would like to retain both Jones and Sneed. Monday's news means that the Chiefs don't have the franchise tag available for Jones.

"Certainly we want to do what we can to try to keep both those players and that's going to be our goal and intent," Veach said at the NFL scouting combine last Tuesday. "Hopefully we're able to figure something out. But every free agency is different, unique and crazy.

"We do have one tag, and I anticipate probably using it to help us. But I think our goal is to try to get both those players done and then work down the rest of our roster."

Sneed, 27 just completed his fourth NFL season and the last year of his four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract. The Chiefs drafted Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He started six games as a rookie and has been a mainstay in the starting lineup in the three seasons since as the Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls.