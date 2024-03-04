Advertisement
Live

NFL franchise tag tracker: Deadline time, explainer, which players received it

Yahoo Sports Staff
5
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed is a name to watch ahead of the NFL franchise tag deadline. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed is a name to watch ahead of the NFL franchise tag deadline. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Now that the NFL scouting combine is in the books, we turn our attention toward the franchise tag deadline.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5 to tag players.

Which players have received the franchise tag?

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR
L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CB

Which players are in news about franchise tag?

Report: Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins will hit free agency, won't receive franchise tag

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike will 'probably' be franchise tagged if no new deal reached

Report: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, other marquee RBs not expected to receive tag

What is the NFL franchise tag?

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. They may be exclusive or non-exclusive tags.

What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?

Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams, and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.

Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if they receive an offer, their current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.

What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2024?

Quarterback: $38.301 million
Running back: $11.951 million
Wide receiver: $21.816 million
Tight end: $12.693 million
Offensive line: $20.985 million
Defensive end: $21.324 million
Defensive tackle: $22.102 million
Linebacker: $24.007 million
Cornerback: $19.802 million
Safety: $17.123 million
Punter/kicker: $5.984 million

What is the NFL transition tag?

The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if

Live6 updates
  • Jason Owens

    The non-exclusive designation allows Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to negotiate with other teams while Kansas City has the right to match any competing offer. If the Chiefs declined to match an offer, they would be entitled to two first-round draft picks in return.

    If Sneed plays on the tag in 2024, he'll be owed no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. The projected franchise tag value for cornerbacks next season is $19.802 million.

    Read more here

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs place non-exclusive franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

  • Frank Schwab

    The Miami Dolphins, who have salary cap issues, reportedly won't franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins. There's still time for the Dolphins to get Wilkins signed to an extension or change their mind on the tag, but it seems like Wilkins will reach true free agency.

    Given the lack of impact players who do reach the open market, Wilkins will have many suitors.

    Read more here

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Dolphins not expected to franchise tag DL Christian Wilkins

    Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins reportedly won't receive the franchise tag, making him a free agent.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed reportedly receives permission to seek trade

    L'Jarius Sneed is a prime franchise tag candidate from the Chiefs, and he's reportedly been given permission to seek a trade.

    More

    Will L'Jarius Sneed still be a Chief much longer? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Will L'Jarius Sneed still be a Chief much longer? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bengals use franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins

    The Cincinnati Bengals are the first team to use a franchise tag this offseason, applying it to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

    Read more here.

    Tee Higgins has received the Bengals' franchise tag. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
    Tee Higgins has received the Bengals' franchise tag. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)