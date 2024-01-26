Chiefs place DT Derrick Nnadi on IR, sign Darius Harris to active roster

The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

He missed the team's divisional round game with a triceps injury and already was ruled out of the AFC Championship Game.

Nnadi, 27, is one of the team's best run defenders, leaving Neil Farrell and Tershawn Wharton to pick up the slack in his absence.

Until last week, Nnadi had not missed a game since the 2020 regular season.

He totaled 29 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed this season.

The Chiefs used the roster spot to sign linebacker Darius Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. He will serve as insurance in case linebacker Willie Gay (neck) can't go. Gay is questionable.

Harris has played five games this season, all on special teams. He has no stats in 71 special teams snaps.