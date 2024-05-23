Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes watches sports like average fans: Standing next to his TV

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined “First Things First” on FS1 on Wednesday and talked about his favorite basketball team: the Dallas Mavericks.

Mahomes was asked if the Mavs would win the first game of the Western Conference finals Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Oh, we’ll lose tonight,” Mahomes said as the studio crew laughed. “That’s what the Mavs do. I told everyone in the (Chiefs) locker room that we will lose tonight, but when I come back after Memorial Day the Mavs will be up 2-1 and then we can talk about a series.”

But Dallas surprised Mahomes by winning 108-105 in Minneapolis.

The reason for Mahomes’ lack of faith in the Mavericks? It was their first victory in the opening game of a playoff series since 2021 and just the second since 2011, as Clutch Points noted. They had been 1-12 in series openers.

Mahomes watched Wednesday’s game with great interest. And his viewing habits are like that of many sports fans. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared photos of Mahomes standing about a foot away from his television.

Have you ever done this while, say, watching Mahomes and the Chiefs? Of course you have.

Patrick Mahomes was glued to his television while watching the Mavericks-Timberwolves game.

Patrick Mahomes was glued to his television while watching the Mavericks-Timberwolves game.

That’s not the only way Mahomes acts like an average sports fan. He also was active on social media sharing his thoughts about the game.

Good first half! Let’s start knocking down some 3s!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 23, 2024

Goaltending!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 23, 2024