Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shows off his pinpoint passing at Miami Grand Prix race

This is not the first time Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had success at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mahomes was at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix race to watch the Alpine Racing F1 team. In October, Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce joined the Alpine investment group.

The paddock for the race was at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is where Mahomes and Kelce helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. The duo also won a regular-season game against the Dolphins in the 2020 season at that stadium.

While at Sunday’s race, Mahomes was asked to show off the pinpoint accuracy that has made him the best quarterback in the NFL. Check out this throw.

Easy pass for No. 15 pic.twitter.com/rdW2sVfvtm — Vinciane Ngomsi (@VincianeNgomsi) May 5, 2024

Kelce, fresh off his dapper stop at the Kentucky Derby, also was at Sunday’s race in the Sunshine State. Kelce was looking sharp in green, and many cameras were pointed in his direction.

The Style By Kelce Instagram account noted Kelce wore Givenchy Hawaiian shirt and elastic shorts. That cap has the Alpine logo.

Travis has arrived at F1 Grand Prix of Miami pic.twitter.com/cnzbXfXyMX — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) May 5, 2024

Welcome to Florida, Travis pic.twitter.com/cEjWG6UCKD — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 5, 2024

Kelce, who is dating superstar singer Taylor Swift, also appeared to receive a friendship bracelet in Miami. Those bracelets are widely shared by Swifties.