Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Gehrig Dieter trade playful barbs after overthrown pass

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Gehrig Dieter traded playful barbs through the media this week, and it stems from the team’s game against the Oakland Raiders last Sunday.

In the second quarter of the 40-33 Kansas City win, Mahomes targeted Dieter down the right sideline, the first time Dieter has been targeted on offense this season. But it wasn’t his first reception; it was an overthrow.

‘It’s pretty upsetting’

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, left and Gehrig Dieter engaged in a playful war of words this week. (AP)

Dieter, like Mahomes, joined the Chiefs in 2017, though unlike top-10 pick Mahomes, Dieter was undrafted. The 6-foot-3 receiver spent last season and the first several games of this season on the practice squad. Last month, he was promoted to the 53-man roster, and saw his first game action last week.

What he lacks in game snaps, Dieter makes up for in jokes.

“It’s pretty upsetting,” Dieter said of the overthrown pass, via the Kansas City Star. “I feel like if you’re an MVP candidate in tis league that you should be able to hit a wide-open receiver running down the field. It’s pretty upsetting to me. Obviously he’s having a great season. But doggone, man, he should be able to hit me running wide open on the sideline.”

Mahomes shot back that Dieter isn’t exactly like known speedster Tyreek Hill.

“I told him when he has to come in for Tyreek, he has to report in – it’s a little different speed,” the quarterback said, laughing.

Hair beef, too

It isn’t just the missed connection on the field – the friends are beefing over their similar hairstyle, too.

“Don’t tell him, but he started going to the same barber as me right after me,” Mahomes said. “I think he stole the haircut, he says he got it first, but it’s up for debate for sure.”

But Dieter says he can provide photographic evidence that he’s been rocking his sky-high hairdo since he was at Southern Methodist in 2012, and that he found the barber he and Mahomes share first, not Mahomes.

“With the scrutiny I’ve been receiving from Patrick, it’s been pretty tough. I haven’t spoken to him at all this week,” Dieter deadpanned. “We have an ongoing beef with each other. Hopefully it doesn’t progress into anything physical, but you never know with that guy.”

Dieter does have one idea for how Mahomes can fix their friendship: Targeting him during this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I think that’s probably the only thing that can make this relationship back to what it was,” Dieter said.

🚨MAJOR BEEF ALERT🚨#Chiefs WR @GehrigDieter vs. star QB @PatrickMahomes5 All it took was one overthrow in Oakland to turn best friends… into fierce foes? You decide 😂 pic.twitter.com/74xDo6c545 — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) December 6, 2018





