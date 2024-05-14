Chiefs will host Bengals in Week Two

The Chiefs will open the 2024 regular season with back-to-back home games against AFC North opponents.

Monday brought word that they will host the Ravens on Thursday, September 5 in the first game of the season. On Tuesday, we learned who they will play in Week Two.

The Bengals will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15. The game will kick of at 4:25 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on CBS.

If all goes according to plan, the matchup will be a continuation of the Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes rivalry that played out over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Burrow and the Bengals beat the Chiefs on the road in the AFC title game after the 2021 season, but Mahomes got the win back in the next playoffs. The two teams played in Week 17 last season, but Burrow was out with a right wrist injury and the Chiefs got a 25-17 win on their way to a second straight Super Bowl title.