What the Chiefs could be getting in return in a trade for WR Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs gave WR Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade and two teams have been reported as finalists. The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are the teams who are in talks to acquire Hill in trade. But what could Kansas City potentially get in return in a trade?

First of all the Chiefs will take on a $2.65 million dead cap hit by trading Hill, but they’ll save $18 million on the salary cap this year. That frees up more money for Kansas City to continue to add some free agents this year, like Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is taking a visit with the team today.

When it comes to trade compensation, according to numerous reports, bidding for Hill reportedly starts with two first-round draft picks. That could get higher as bidding heats up, but for now, it sounds like it’ll land on two first-round picks at a minimum.

The Jets hold the No. 4 and No. 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft this year. They’re reportedly willing to give up the No. 10 overall pick this year and more.

The Jets are definitely all-in on the Tyreek Hill talks, per a source. They're willing to give up the 10th pick and more — and it surely will be more. There likely will be no deal unless Hill agrees to a (massive) contract extension. Jets are willing to give it to him. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 23, 2022

The Dolphins only hold pick No. 29 in the 2022 NFL draft. That means they’d likely have to surrender at least a future first-round draft pick and possibly more to even be in consideration. Obviously, the picks that the Jets currently hold are premium compared to those the Dolphins hold. Remember that Kansas City is also hosting the 2023 NFL draft. Acquiring picks in 2023 might not be something they are adverse to in this situation.

