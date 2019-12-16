Chiefs claim Terrell Suggs but it's unclear if he'll report to K.C.

The Kansas City Chiefs have claimed edge rusher Terrell Suggs, a source told Yahoo Sports.

Suggs recorded 37 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 5 1/2 sacks in 13 games (13 starts) before his release by the Cardinals last week. Prior to his release, the 37-year-old played on 69.2 percent of the Cardinals’ defensive snaps.

It is unclear whether Suggs will report to Kansas City. The Chiefs (10-4) have clinched a playoff berth but ESPN reported that Suggs has a strong preference to play in Baltimore, where he spent the first 16 seasons of his career, and would “strongly consider” not reporting if claimed by another team. Baltimore is 12-2 and on track to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

If Suggs reports, he will be a boon for the defense. The Chiefs need the additional depth at edge rush due to injuries. The club has already lost Emmanuel Ogbah, a rotational defensive end, for the season with a torn pec and on Sunday, Alex Okafor, a starting defensive end, suffered a pec injury in Sunday’s 23-3 win over the Denver Broncos that is feared to be serious.

In their absence, Tanoh Kpassagnon logged 70 percent of the snaps while starter Frank Clark, who has spent the last week-plus fending off a stomach illness, logged 46 percent of the snaps. Demone Harris, who was recently signed to the active roster from the Ravens’ practice squad, also logged 27 snaps in his absence.

This is the third team for Suggs in his 17-year NFL career. Before landing in Arizona, he was a 16-season fixture with the Ravens, where he made seven Pro Bowls and was the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year.

