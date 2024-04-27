Chiefs announce Tamba Hali will be inducted into Ring of Honor in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that former Linebacker/Defensive End Tamba Hali (2006-17) will be inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame this season. He’ll become the 53rd individual and 49th player to earn this coveted honor.

“My family and I are thrilled to announce Tamba Hali as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said via Saturday’s press release. “From the day we drafted Tamba in 2006, he has inspired our fans with electrifying performances on the field and outstanding character off the field. Throughout his illustrious career, Tamba was respected and admired by his teammates, as he moved from defensive end to outside linebacker in his fourth season and quickly became a Pro Bowler. His stats speak for themselves, establishing him as one of the great defensive players in Chiefs history. And he is perhaps even more impressive off the field. Tamba’s remarkable personal journey has molded a man of integrity, resilience, and determination. He has given back to the community in Kansas City, in New Jersey, and in his childhood home of Liberia. Chiefs Kingdom, all around the world, is cheering for him today.”

Hali spent his 12-year career in Kansas City, appearing in 177 games (157 starts), the fourth most by any Chiefs defender in team history. He was named to the 2006 NFL All-Rookie Team, was selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive seasons from 2011-15, and was named to the AP All-Pro second team twice (2011 and 2013). Hali earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors four times in his career, tied for the second most by any Chiefs defender.

Since retiring, Hali has been a fixture in helping to train young defensive players, most recently George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

