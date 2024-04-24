WATCH: Chiefs legend Tamba Hali working out with Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The future of the Kansas City Chiefs defense is filled with plenty of hope following the changes from this offseason. Felix Anudike-Uzomah was Kansas City’s first-round draft pick last year and is expected to take a significant jump in production after linking up with a franchise legend.

Since his retirement, Former Chiefs star Tamba Hali has garnered a reputation for training young talent in the offseason. He notably worked out with George Karlaftis and saw considerable improvement in production.

Karlaftis finished his second season with 47 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three passes defended, sparking high hopes for Hali’s latest project, Anudike-Uzomah.

Hali posted a video featuring the former Kansas State star working on several techniques in the trenches. The Chiefs re-signed several players from the defensive line during the offseason, hoping to build on a successful 2023 campaign. Anudike-Uzomah had 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 14 games as a rookie.

