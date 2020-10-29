Chiefs announce date for ticket sales to final home games of 2020

Kansas City Chiefs fans will be able to purchase tickets for the final three home games of the season beginning next week. Starting on Monday, Nov. 2, fans will be able to purchase tickets for the following games:

Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13 on Dec. 6

Chiefs vs. Falcons, Week 16 on Dec. 27

Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 17 on Jan. 3

There will be an exclusive presale for season ticket holders beginning on Monday, Nov. 2. They do the presale in order of tenure, with the oldest season ticket holders getting first dibs on the available seats. Any tickets remaining after the season ticket holder presale will be opened up to Jackson County residents before they’re opened to the general public. As they’ve been all season, tickets will be sold in grouped pods. Fans will be able to purchase as many as six seats in a pod.

The team doesn’t expect any increases in capacity at this time with Arrowhead Stadium remaining right around 22% of its normal capacity due to COVID-19. All of the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions implemented this season will still apply for the remaining home games. If you intend to buy tickets, be sure to head over to www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid to find a breakdown of all of the policies that will be enforced at the stadium.

List