Chiefs 2024 draft class completed on Saturday

Apr. 27—The last two years saw the Kansas City Chiefs go heavy on defenders in the NFL Draft, but in 2024, they prioritize the offensive side of the ball.

With the current legal situation surrounding wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs immediately address the wide receiver position by trading up and selecting Texas wideout Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick. Worthy ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Scouting Combine history with a time of 4.21 seconds.

By trading up in the first round with Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs lost their third round pick they had going into the draft, but still maintained their late second round pick in day two. They would stay on the offensive side of the football by trading up one spot with the San Francisco 49ers to draft BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

On Saturday, the Chiefs didn't feel the need to do anymore wheeling and dealing with other teams and made their picks in their solidified positions heading into the third and final day of the draft. With two picks in the fourth round the Chiefs address the tight end position by selection TCU tight end Jared Wiley at pick 131. Wiley had the most touchdown receptions for a tight end in the FBS this past season. Two picks after Wiley, Kansas City would add its first defensive player, drafting Washington State safety Jaden Hicks 133rd overall.

In round five, the Chiefs go right back to the offensive side and add Penn State center Hunter Nourzad with starting center Creed Humphrey entering a contract year in 2024.

Round six saw Kansas City add its second and final defensive player by adding cornerback from Tennessee Kamal Hadden, who measures at 6-foot-one. The Chiefs then round out their 2024 Draft with more depth to the offensive line by drafting Holy Cross guard C.J. Hanson in the seventh round at pick 248.

