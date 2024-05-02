Chicago Wolves renew affiliation with Carolina Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Wolves renewed their affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes, signing a three-year extension with the team, both teams announced on Thursday.

The Wolves and Hurricanes had been paired since the 2020 season up until 2023. Last season, the Wolves became the first AHL team since the 1994-95 season to declare independent.

“We’re looking forward to being affiliated again and moving forward,” Wolves general manager Wendell Young said. “It’s for the benefit of the Chicago Wolves, the Carolina Hurricanes and the American Hockey League that we have 32 NHL teams and 32 AHL affiliates. It’s good to be partnered with the Hurricanes.”

“We’re excited to reestablish our AHL affiliation with Chicago, and thankful that we could find a solution which worked for both clubs,” Hurricanes President and general manager Don Waddell said. “Many of our prospects have already had success with the Wolves, both individually and as a team, and we’re happy to have secured a consistent environment for their development.”

The Hurricanes, who have advanced to the second round of this season's 2024 NHL playoffs, saw several of their players once don a Wolves uniform, including: forwards Jack Drury, Seth Jarvis, Stefan Noesen and Ryan Suzuki, defensemen Jalen Chatfield, Ronan Seeley and Dylan Coghlan and goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta.

The Wolves' home opener at the Allstate Arena will take place on Oct. 12.