Chicago White Sox bring Mike Clevinger up from Triple A to start Monday’s game

The Chicago White Sox have recalled pitcher Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Charlotte, and he is expected to start Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The White Sox brought back Clevinger, who went 9-9 for the Sox last season with a 3.77 ERA, on a one-year, $3 million deal made official on April 4. He had declined a $12 million mutual option in November.

The 33-year-old right-hander has been with Charlotte since April 25. He has started two games for the Knights, giving up three runs with seven strikeouts and three walks in 7 1/3 innings.

The Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal before last season, announced in December 2022, which included the $12 million mutual option for 2024 and a $4 million buyout. In March 2023, Major League Baseball notified him that it wouldn’t impose discipline after investigating allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. The Sox said they didn’t know of the allegations or the investigation at the time of the signing.