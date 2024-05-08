Chicago Sky drub New York Liberty on a day the league announces in-season charter flights

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Sky franchise had a terrific day.

Not only did the did Sky drub the New York Liberty 101-53, the WNBA will finally solve one of the league's longest standing problems.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league will begin full-time charter flights this season.

"We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season as soon as we can get planes in places," Engelbert said during a sports editors meeting Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Engelbert said the league will launch a charter program "as soon as we can get planes in places," according to the AP. Engelbert said it's projected to cost around $25 million per year across the next two seasons.

Travel has been a consistent topic around the WNBA for years. Players have pushed for better accommodations in the same time frame, which only grew louder when players were harassed in airports during the 2023 season.

The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement does not allow teams to pay for their own charter flights, citing competitive balance rules. The New York Liberty and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai were fined $500,000 for breaking that part of the CBA during the 2021 season.

When asked about the league beginning charter flights after the win over the Liberty, Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said the players and coaches could not comment as that is a CBA question players can't answer openly.

But, Dana Evans and Marina Mabrey both had wide smiles on their faces that appreciated the league was taking care of travel.

Before the game Sky rookie Angel Reese told reporters "I’m happy with the direction we’re going in" in response to the reports from the AP.

That led to a game where the Sky blew out the Liberty. It was a game what proved the Sky are quick learners, and their roster has plenty of talent.

Chennedy Carter impressed on both ends of the floor. Reese showed, for the second-straight preseason game, her offense would not be an issue at the next level. Mabrey and Evans showed their offensive potential when they can utilize offensive spacing properly and communicate at a high level.

This was also during game where Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, as well as Chicago Bulls' guard Coby White, were in attendance.

"I’m gonna just say: it’s about time," Evans said.

It was only a preseason game, sure, but it was proof the Sky's potential is high. It looms on the development of a young roster under a first-year coaching staff.

Not every day will be this great. The Sky know this, rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Brynna Maxwell are out for the beginning of the regular season with injuries.

But, it was proof the ceiling is high for the Sky. The question is, how will the team weather the growing pain that come with it?