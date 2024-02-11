On the Chicago Bulls standing pat at the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls stood pat at the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline. And despite some time having passed since the Feb. 8 moratorium on moving players has expired, fans of the team are not any clearer on why the Bulls decided to at minimum not move on from players on expiring deals to prevent losing them for nothing.

Will Chicago re-sign DeMar DeRozan? Can they retain the services of Andre Drummond? And let’s not even get started with the whole Zach LaVine debacle. What is this ball club going to do to get better as their resources continue to shrink with every season that passes?

The host of the “Flight Mike” podcast took some time to walk himself through the post-trade deadline landscape of the Bulls’ future on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he had to say about the Bulls decision to run it back.

