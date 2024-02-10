Trying to understand the Chicago Bulls’ 2024 NBA trade deadline

If you find yourself scratching your head in confusion while you try to make sense of the Chicago Bulls’ 2024 NBA trade deadline, know that you are very far from alone. Despite the team having become the dictionary definition of the proverbial treadmill of mediocrity, the team made no moves on Feb. 8.

This even with the Bulls the focus of the deadline with players like Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond, and DeMar DeRozan of interest to teams around the league who were more than happy to give up young players and draft assets to a team that should be retooling.

What is the plan of Chicago’s front office moving forward? Is the retool coming this summer? If so, why not make use of expiring deals like Big Penguins?

The hosts of the “Athletic NBA Show” sat down to try to wrap their heads around the Bulls’ deadline decisions. Check it out above!

