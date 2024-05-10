The Chicago Bulls are hoping for a lot of luck at the NBA’s 2024 draft lottery

It has been a full nine years since the Chicago Bulls have won a postseason series, and their luck has not been so great in the regular season lately as well. Injuries plagued their last few campaigns, with Chicago needing some serious luck to get back on track as a franchise any time soon.

And while some wiser moves from the ball club’s front office would go a long way towards making their own luck, it’s safe to say that Bulls fans and execs both are hoping for some serious luck on the night of the league’s 2024 NBA draft lottery.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, got into the stat quo in Chicago and looked ahead to the draft on one of the most recent episodes of their podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire