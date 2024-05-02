Chicago Bears rookie analysis: Punter Tory Taylor

The Chicago Bears selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor with the 122nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Here’s a quick rundown on Taylor:

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 223 pounds

Age: 26

From: Melbourne, Australia

Breakdown: While it might seem early for Chicago to draft a punter, Taylor is a star at his position. He’ll be a weapon for this team in how he can flip the field for the Bears defense with impressive leg strength. It’s not hyperbole to say that Taylor was Iowa’s offense last year. He averaged 48.2 yards per punt last season, setting the single-season punting record and earning recognition as the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s top punter. — Alyssa Barbieri

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Taylor’s leg strength matches his impressive size. No punter was allowed to ply their craft more in recent years than Taylor thanks to Iowa’s struggling offense. He has proven to possess the power of an NFL punter and his hang-time is fairly solid when the rugby-style punts are removed from the evaluation process. The directional punting and touch will need sharpening, but Taylor could come off the board in the middle rounds and find work in the league.”

They said it: “Really excited about Tory. One of the best punters I’ve ever seen, just in terms of his placement as well as his leg strength to be able to flip the field.” — GM Ryan Poles

