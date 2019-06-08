Bears officially unveil throwback uniforms from the days of Bronco Nagurski

The Chicago Bears’ new throwbacks were already seen out in the wild, but the team’s official rollout is here.

To open the Bears100 Celebration Weekend on Friday, the team finally unveiled the throwbacks they’ll be sporting for two games this season. The uniforms, modeled after the team’s 1936 duds, heavily feature blue and orange stripes and look pretty darn clean overall, though they do look like Auburn football’s white unis if you squint hard enough.

The plan is for the team to wear the uniforms against the Vikings on Sept. 29, then against the Cowboys for Thursday Night Football on Dec. 5.

Funnily enough, these uniforms were only used by the Beras for that one season in 1936 before the team ditched the shoulder stripes. That abbreviated use made the uniforms even more attractive for the team today, per Bears chairman George H. McCaskey.

Via the Bears’ website:

“This one really stood out because it was for only one year,” McCaskey said. “We thought it would be a great idea to bring it back and see if our fans like it. For that time, you think of uniforms being pretty drab, but this was a pretty dramatic statement, especially those socks. I love the socks. The socks make the uniform, in my opinion.”

What probably didn’t stand out for the Bears was the result of that season. Sure, the Bears went 9-3 behind Bronco Nagurski ... but their rival Green Bay Packers did them a few better with a 10-1-1 championship season.

Don't ask the Bears who won the championship in 1936. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

