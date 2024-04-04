Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: Palmer hat trick ends thriller

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET Thursday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Chelsea vs Manchester United live updates — By Nick Mendola

Chelsea vs Manchester United final score: 4-3

Goalscorers: Gallagher (4'), Palmer (pen 20', pen 90+10', 90+12'), Garnacho (34', 67'), Fernandes (39')

Chelsea stoppage-time penalty! Chelsea 3-3 Manchester United

Noni Madueke is clipped by Diogo Dalot, and VAR has a looooong look but upholds the call.

Cole Palmer's at the spot again to face Onana. Same spot, same finish. 3-3.

Alejandro Garnacho makes it two! — Chelsea 2-3 Manchester United

Garnacho's perched atop the ad boards again, celebrating a goal.

Antony plays an unreal cross from the right, bending around the Chelsea backs, and Garnacho heads it past the onrushing Petrovic.

Still 23 minutes to go in London!

Pair of Manchester United subs

It's a third sub for United after Jonny Evans replaced an ailing Raphael Varane at halftime.

Rasmus Hojlund comes off for Marcus Rashford, while Evans leaves the pitch for Willy Kambwala.

Halftime — Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

2-2, but should it be?

Chelsea was in control early and their two-goal lead feels more deserved than the deadlock, but mistakes can cost any team in this Premier League.

United are leading in shot attempts 13-11 and both clubs have put four efforts on target. United have held 53% of the ball and Chelsea lead 1.52-0.89 in xG.

Bruno Fernandes goal — Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd (39th minute)

Antony sprays a pass wide to Alejandro Garnacho, who has two players at the other side of the 18.

Rasmus Hojlund lets Garnacho's cross through the Fernandes, who heads a pretty ball past Petrovic.

Level!

Alejandro Garnacho goal — Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd (34th minute)

A terrible giveaway from Moises Caicedo allows Alejandro Garnacho a red carpet toward Djordje Petrovic's goal.

Garnacho rolls it low to Petrovic's left, and the Blues' lead is trimmed to one.

Cole Palmer penalty goal — Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd (19th minute)

Marc Cucurella surges into the Man United box and Antony's only hope to deprive him danger is a desperate challenge.

It does not come off.

Cole Palmer goes to the spot and rolls it the other way from Onana. 2-0.

What were we saying about Gallagher? Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd (4th minute)

Man United turns the ball over in the midfield and quick as a wink there's Malo Gusto on the right flank.

Gusto's pass into the box takes a turn off Raphael Varane and Conor Gallagher snatches at the ball, getting enough to beat Andre Onana.

1-0, Blues!

It’s a big one for both teams

Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling on the bench again, as Mauricio Pochettino is trusting others to lead and captain Conor Gallagher plays in the hole.

Erik ten Hag prefers Antony over MArcus Rashford, while Raphael Varane starts next to Harry Maguire with Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez out of the lineup.

Chelsea lineup

Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher, Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk.

Manchester United lineup

Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Reece James (thigh), Malo Gusto (hamsting), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Chilwell (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock), Robert Sanchez (undisclosed)

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Altay Bayindir (undisclosed)