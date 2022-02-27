Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup final latest score as Lukaku and Matip goals ruled out by VAR

(Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, with new champions set to be crowned for the first time since 2018.

The end of the 2017/18 season marked the start of Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on this trophy, but Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a penalty shootout exit to West Ham in the fourth round in October, while Chelsea and Liverpool safely navigated their way to today’s final. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues knocked out Tottenham in the semi-finals, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool saw off Arsenal to book their final berth.

This afternoon’s game marks the Reds’ first appearance in the Carabao Cup final since 2016, when they lost to Man City on penalties in Klopp’s first season in charge. The situation is not dissimilar for Chelsea, who last reached the final in 2019 and also lost to Man City on penalties – during Maurizio Sarri’s brief stint as head coach of the London club. The Italian was succeeded by ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who in turn was replaced by Tuchel last January. The German guided Chelsea to Champions League glory against City but also oversaw an FA Cup final loss to Leicester, so he will not be short on motivation to secure his first piece of domestic silverware in England. Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup final below.

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup final updates

Liverpool and Chelsea make pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

HT: Mendy denies Mane with double save, Mount misses huge chance

68 mins: Matip goal disallowed by VAR after Van Dijk ruled offside

78 mins: Havertz header then chalked off for Werner offside

FT: Carabao Cup final heads to extra-time after 90 breathless minutes

99 mins: Lukaku goal disallowed by VAR after edging offside

ET Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:41 , Michael Jones

102 mins: Chelsea have the ball but they’re not going anywhere quickly. Liverpool have men back to defend and Van Dijk is dealing with the crosses when they come into the box.

Story continues

ET Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:38 , Michael Jones

99 mins: Liverpool’s super sub Divock Origi comes onto replace Luis Diaz.

Disallowed goal! Romelu Lukaku is played in behind the Liverpool defence with a great through ball from Trevoh Chalobah. Lukaku carries the ball into the box and slots it beautifully past Kelleher only to see the offside flag raised.

Oh, it’s close one too. The replay shows Van Dijk just playing Lukaku offside but it’s a matter of inches, if that.

ET Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:34 , Michael Jones

96 mins: Alonso flicks the ball up to Lukaku who holds it up under pressure from Van Dijk on the edge of the box. Werner provides an option and is given the ball. He brings it into the area and attempts to curl his shot around the Liverpool centre-back but sends it wide of the far post.

ET Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:32 , Michael Jones

93 mins: Harvey Elliott receives the ball from Fabinho and he passes it across to Luis Diaz. Diaz spins away from a tackle and slots the ball out to Andy Robertson on the left wing. He whips a cross to the far side of the box but Marcos Alonso is there ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold to head it clear.

ET Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:29 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Joel Matip is replaced with Ibrahima Konate for Liverpool in a move to possibly nullify Timo Werner’s pace. Liverpool get extra-time started with a long ball down the left wing. Luis Diaz tries to take on Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah but gets crowded out on the wing.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:27 , Michael Jones

29 shots between the teams with 10 on target. This has been a great final that is just missing a goal.

Thomas Tuchel is very animated with his Chelsea team talk. Virgil van Dijk and James Milner seem to be leading the Liverpool one.

Which way will this game go?

Full-time: Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:24 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: I have no idea how this match finished nil-nil. Liverpool threw everything at Chelsea in the final 10 minutes but couldn’t get past Edouard Mendy. Romelu Lukaku had the chance to nick it at the death but Caoimhim Kelleher was up to the task.

Into extra-time we go.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:23 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Save! With possibly Chelsea’s last attack of the 90 Romelu Lukaku is denied by Caoimhin Kelleher! Marcos Alonso drives the ball to the byline and squeezes a pass into the six-yard box. Lukaku gets in front of his marker and guides the ball towards goal but Kelleher sticks out his left leg and kicks the ball away!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:21 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Chelsea work the ball into the box for Werner but he’s flagged offside. Liverpool regain possession and fly down the pitch. Diaz finds Jota in the box and his deflected shot goes behind for a corner. Chelsea defend initial set piece and then keep the attack alive. Chelsea throw bodies in front of the ball as the shots come in for anyone in a red shirt. Reece James blocks a powerful shot with his body and has the wind taken out of him. Liverpool don’t score though.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:19 , Michael Jones

90+1 mins: What a save! Liverpool win a corner that is whipped into the box. Virgil van Dijk is the target and he powers a strong header back at the far bottom corner. Edouard Mendy leaps to his left and palms the ball away with a fully outstretched left hand!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:17 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Mateo Kovacic picks up the first yellow card of the game with a cynical tackle to stop a Liverpool counter attack on the halfway line.

Six minutes of added time to play.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:16 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Fabinho knocks the ball across to Diaz who brings it inside before backheeling a pass to Milner. Milner tries to cross it but Chalobah blocks the pass and Liverpool appeal for a handball turned down. The referee lets play go on and Chelsea burst down the right sid ethrough Havertz who fires a deep cross over to the opposite side of the box for Werner. He doesn’t bring it down properly and Liverpool clear the ball.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:14 , Michael Jones

86 mins: A Liverpool corner results in a mad scramble in the Chelsea box. Joel Matip has a shot blocked by Mendy before the Blues eventually clear their lines. Less than five minutes to play, a goal now would surely win this game.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:13 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Andy Robertson drives the ball down the left wing but sees his cross into the box cleared. Chelsea send it up to Lukaku who has some work to do to keep it in play and ends up leaving the pitch letting Liverpool take possession back. It’s given to Harvey Elliott who sends a fine diagonal pass over to Salah but his first touch knocks the ball away giving Alonso time to boot it down the pitch.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:08 , Michael Jones

80 mins: A triple change from Jurgen Klopp sees Harvey Elliott, James Milner, and Diogo Jota all come on in place of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane. Mane isn’t at all impressed at being taken off with 10 minutes of the 90 to play. Will we see a winning goal?

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:06 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Disallowed goal! Luis Diaz gives the ball away in his own half to Mateo Kovacic who flicks it over the top to Timo Werner. Werner is clearly offside as he floats the ball across the box to Kai Havertz but he completes the move with a headed effort into the back of the net that Caoimhin Kelleher almost stops. It doesn’t matter though, the ball has barely crossed the line before the assistant referee raises the offside flag.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:04 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Save! Edouard Mendy is called into action once again. Alexander-Arnold laces a diagonal pass over to Luis Diaz who sprints behind Trevoh Chalobah and takes the ball into the box. He tries to guide the ball underneath Mendy who drops low and keeps it out from close range!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

18:01 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Virgil van Dijk was offside by the smallest of margins, a couple of toes maybe, but I think it is the correct decision. It was a definite ploy to have him stop Reece James from marking Sadio Mane.

Thomas Tuchel makes a couple of changes. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are off with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner brought on. Liverpool have just taken control of the game and Chelsea could use the fresh legs up top.

NO GOAL! VAR to the rescue for Chelsea

17:58 , Michael Jones

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

69 mins: There’s a huge roar from the Chelsea supporters as Stuart Attwell signals that the goal has to be chalked off. VAR took a look at the replay and determined that Van Dijk was offside in the build-up. The referee is then called over to the pitch side monitor to decide if Van Dijk was involved in the play - by blocking off Reece James - he decides that the defender was involved and rules the goal out for offside.

GOAL! Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool (Matip, 67’)⚽️

17:54 , Michael Jones

67 mins: How big will this goal be? Liverpool win a free kick just outside the Chelsea penalty area. Trent Alexander-Arnold flicks the ball over to the back post. Virgil van Dijk is there to block off Reece James and allow Sadio Mane to run in behind. Mane gets to the ball and nods it across the sxi-yard box where Joel Matip pops up to head it home!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:52 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Off the line! Edouard Mendy messes up with an awful pass into the midfield and gives the ball straight to Liverpool. The Reds break forward on the counter and play Salah into the box for a one-on-one with Mendy. He dinks the ball over the goalkeeper aiming for the far bottom corner but Thiago Silva sprints back to boot the ball off the goalline! Great defending.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:50 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Naby Keita and Trevoh Chalobah collide in the middle of the pitch with the Chelsea man coming off worse after a high boot from Keita scrapes down Chalobah’s thigh. Both players are checked over by the physios and both seem fine to play on. No cards come out for Keita who seems to have got away with just a free kick.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:47 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Chance! Marcos Alonso flicks the ball down the left side and gives it to Mason Mount. He’s one of two Chelsea runners and passes it into the other one, Kai Havertz, before sprinting inside of Virgil van Dijk. Havertz returns the pass and Mount drills a low shot at Caoimhin Kelleher who smothers it after a slight fumble.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:45 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Cesar Azpilicueta isn’t right. He’s walking around stiffly and won’t be able to play on. Thomas Tuchel decide to make a substitution. Reece James returns for the Blues for the first time since December. Can he impact this game in Chelsea’s favour?

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:42 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Luis Diaz is played down the left-hand channel and he takes on Trevoh Chalobah, weaving left to right in an attempt to open up a pass to the far post. Chalobah holds his position though and blocks the shot when Diaz goes for goal himself.

Liverpool’s corner is then whipped in by Andy Robertson but cleared at the near post.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:40 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Luis Diaz chips a pass into the Chelsea box for Sadio Mane to run at but Edouard Mendy sprints out to punch it clear for Chelsea. He’s taken a knock during that play, probably from an awkward landing, and needs a moment to recover after Chelsea complete the clearance.

Thomas Tuchel is a sight over in the dugouts, he still can’t believe Mount missed that last chance.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:38 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Off the post! Pulisic flicks the ball over Liverpool’s high line. Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing Mason Mount onside and allows the Chelsea midfielder to bring the ball down in the box unopposed. Caoimhin Kelleher comes to close him down but Mount digs the ball out from under his own feet to guide a shot right into the right-hand post!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Nearly. Mason Mount flicks the ball into the middle of Liverpool’s final third where Christian Pulisic chests it down and chips a pass into the left side of the box for Kai Havertz. Havertz then squares the ball into the six-yard area and Pulisic lunges at the pass but just misses out on the opener!

Second half: Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes from either team at the break as Chelsea get the match back underway. Cesar Azpilicueta is played in down the right wing and whips a cross into the Liverpool box but Virgil van Dijk gets up high and nods it away.

‘Football stands together’: Liverpool and Chelsea make pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

17:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool and Chelsea players applauded at the Carabao Cup final in a gesture of solidarity towards Ukraine with the words “Football Stands Together” seen on the stadium screens.

The moves comes after talks this week, with The Independent told that the UK government are supportive of the move.

With two of European football’s heavyweights competing in the showpiece game, the global reach has ensured that English football has delivered a powerful symbol after Russia instigated conflict by invading Ukraine.

Liverpool and Chelsea players make pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

Don’t be surprised by Liverpool supporters showing disdain toward the establishment at Wembley

17:28 , Michael Jones

The League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool today will be coloured by politics. The government want the organisers to make some sort of anti-Russian gesture after the invasion of Ukraine. An anti-war stance is a likelier scenario but even then the focus will fall on Roman Abramovich, Stamford Bridge’s oligarch owner.

The loudest political expression will come from the Liverpool end and will be concerned with domestic matters. The transplanted Kopites will boo the national anthem. It happens every time at Wembley and there is invariably a shocked reaction in the media.

Get used to it. Scousers – and a substantial proportion of Liverpool’s out-of-town fanbase – do not want God to save your Queen. In the year of the monarch’s platinum jubilee, the booing will resound across the stadium.

Don’t be surprised by Liverpool fans’ disdain toward the establishment

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:25 , Michael Jones

This is the first time two managers of the same nationality will face each other in a League Cup final since 2012 (Kenny Dalglish/Malky Mackay), and the first time ever that two non-British managers of the same nationality are facing in the showpiece.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:22 , Michael Jones

A few big moments from the first half. Saves from Caoimhin Kelleher and Edouard Mendy and a big miss from Mason Mount.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:19 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Nothing to separate the teams at half-time then. The tempo of the game has been superb. Both teams have created big chances. Christian Pulisic and Sadio Mane have seen shots from inside the six-yard box stopped by the opposition goalkeepers and Mason Mount could have sent Chelsea in front right at the end of the half. As it stands though neither team has been able to break the deadlock.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Chance! How’s Mount not scored? Sadio Mane is caught in possession and Chelsea burst forward on the counter attack. Christian Pulisic drives the ball throught he middle and slips it over to Kai Havertz just before he gets tackled. Havertz holds the ball up on the right side of the box and squares it to Mason Mount arriving from the opposite side. Mount hits his shot first time but sends it agonisingly wide of the right hand post! He has to hit the target there, Caoimhim Kelleher would have had no chance to keep it out.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:12 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Chance! Chelsea finally get back into Liverpool’s final third with a cross from the left coming over to Azpilicueta. He gives it to Havertz in the box but the forward can’t turn the ball towards goal and lays it back to Chelsea’s captain. Azpilicueta runs onto a first time shot and drills his effort wide of the far post.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:11 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Luis Diaz looks the bring Liverpool up through the inside left but Cesar Azpilicueta tracks back and fouls him in the middle of the pitch. The referee awards the free kick but keeps the cards in his pocket. Stuart Attwell has let a few borderline tackles go already.

The free kick is floated into the area and claimed easily enough by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Kai Havertz thinks he’s been slipped in behind Liverpool’s high line as he makes a run and the offside flag stays down. He carries the ball into the box and only has Caoimhin Kelleher to beat. Trent Alexander-Arnold sprints back to help out and seemingly gets a touch to Havertz’s shot which takes the ball wide of goal before the offside flag is eventually raised.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:05 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Andy Robertson’s cross from the left is headed out to Fabinho who hits one from range only to see Mateo Kovacic block the effort on the edge of the box. Liverpool have notched up eight shots in the last 10 minutes. They’ve really turned the game around.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

17:01 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Another Liverpool corner is delivered into the box by Andy Robertson. It comes down and seemingly hits Cesar Azpilicueta on the arm before Chelsea work it clear. Liverpool appeal for handball but Azpilicueta’s arms were by his side and it’s unclear whether it hit his arm or bounced off his thigh. Regardless, no penalty is awarded.

Liverpool are starting to create a bit of momentum. They’re finding a bit of joy playing through the Chelsea midfield and Sadio Mane has almost been sent in behind on a couple of occasions.

Save! Fantastic from Edouard Mendy. Liverpool work the ball into the box from the left and find Mane who lays it off to Keita outside the box. Keita sprints onto a shot from range and draws a diving stop out of Mendy. The rebound comes to Mane who side-foots a shot of his own at goal but Mendy scrambles to his feet and palms that one away too! Brilliant goalkeeping.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Liverpool win the forst corner of the game but Chelsea clear it and almost send Mount free on the counter attack. He runs up against Naby Keita who tries to hold Mount away from the ball and puts a stray arm into the Chelsea midfielder’s chin. Chelsea want to Keita booked bu the referee isn’t having it.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:54 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Luis Diaz runs into trouble in his own half and gets caught on the ball by a forward pressing Trevoh Chalobah. He carries the ball towards the box and slots a pass across to Mason Mount but he gets tackled by Joel Matip who has started the game well for the Reds. They’ve been asked to do most of the defending so far.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Sadio Mane receives the ball just outside the Chelsea penalty area and steps across Mason Mount to shield it and win Liverpool a free kick in prime Mo Salah territory.

Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Henderson all stand over the set piece. Alexander-Arnold runs over the ball and rolls it into a more central area for Salah who drills his shot wide of the left-hand post.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Almost! Liverpool burst quickly up the pitch and resort to one touch passes in midfield to avoid Chelsea’s pressing. Luis Diaz gets the ball off Fabinho and knocks it back to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He chips a cross into the area as Sadio Mane makes a run in behind. Mane wins the ball in the air but doesn’t catch his header well and the ball sails well wide of the target.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Mateo Kovacic knocks the ball over to Kai Havertz on the left and he drives up to the side of the box before cutting the ball into the middle for Mason Mount. Mount brings it under control and shoots on the turn but Joel Matip nips across to put a good block in. It’s been all Chelsea so far.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Thomas Tuchel spoke before the game about having pace up top and so far it’s working for Chelsea. Kai Havertz has been sharp on the ball and isn’t afraid to take on Trent Alexander-Arnold or cut inside to run at Joel Matip.

Thiago Silva seems to have taken a knock. He’s gone down and needs cheking over by the physios. This would be a big miss for Chelsea if he can’t continue.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chelsea have started as the better team. They’re pushing high up the pitch, right up against the Liverpool back line. Marcos Alonso plays the ball wide to the left and sends Mason Mount free alongside the box. He whips in a cross but Jordan Henderson is back to head it clear.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Mo Salah attempts to weave his way into the right side of the penalty area but runs into trouble and has to pass to ball back to Fabinho. He slides a through ball over to the right wing where Trent Alexander-Arnold drills a low cross into the box that Antonio Rudiger clears.

Save! Chelsea work the ball up to Kai Havertz who darts inside from the left and slips the ball over to Cesar Azpilicueta in the right side of the area. He threads the ball into the six-yard box where Christian Pulisic meets it with a first time shot only for Caoimhin Kelleher to keep it out from close range! Great save from the Liverpool man!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Virgil van Dijk sends a clearance up the pitch towards Luis Diaz who leans into Trevoh Chalobah and tries to win a free kick. The defender clears the ball though and referee Stuart Attwell lets play go on.

Both teams are trying to find their feet in the game, stringing together a few passes and challenging for the ball in the middle of the pitch.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Jordan Henderson gets the 2022 Carabao Cup final underway and Liverpool win a throw in over on the left wing. Andy Robertson chucks it down the line and Cesar Azpilicueta knocks it out again deeper in his own half. N’Golo Kante then intercepts the ball and Chelsea look to build an attack of their own.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:28 , Michael Jones

Four of Liverpool’s last five League Cup finals went into extra time, with the only exception in this run their 2-0 win after 90 minutes against Manchester United in the 2002-03 final in Cardiff.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:25 , Michael Jones

Here come the players. Both captains come out onto the pitch carrying wreaths in support of the people of Ukraine. There is an annoucement of unity and solidarity for Ukraine with applause breaking out around the stadium and the Ukrainian flags being raised.

A late change for Liverpool

16:21 , Michael Jones

Thiago Alcantara has been injured in the warm-up and is replaced in the Liverpool starting XI by Naby Keita. Harvey Elliott has been brought onto the bench as well.

Thiago injured in warm-up, Keita comes in. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 27, 2022

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:20 , Michael Jones

The only two players to start all five Chelsea matches in this season’s Carabao Cup are Malang Sarr and Kepa Arrizabalaga but neither starts in the line-up today.

Mason Mount also played in all five of those fixtures.

(Getty Images)

Mo Salah is one of Liverpool’s best-ever transfers - and one of Chelsea’s worst

16:18 , Michael Jones

Even if Chelsea leave Wembley today with the League Cup and beat Liverpool in the final, they will depart the stadium with a sense of ‘this is what you could have had.’ What they could have had is Mohamed Salah, who is worth significantly more than English football’s secondary domestic cup.

The Egyptian spent 12 months at Stamford Bridge eight years ago after signing for the London club from Basel. In truth, Chelsea did not really want him back in 2014. He was bought in part because Juan Mata was unexpectedly sold to Manchester United and a replacement was needed to bolster the squad. The other reason was to keep him away from Anfield. Liverpool wanted him badly.

Salah is one of Liverpool’s best-ever transfers - and one of Chelsea’s worst

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool were the losing team in each of their last five fixtures at Wembley when it was a neutral venue (including in all three under Jurgen Klopp).

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:12 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have not trailed for a single minute in each of their last seven EFL Cup matches, including in all five this season. The last time the Blues fell behind in a League Cup game was in a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the 2019-20 fifth round.

The warm ups are underway

16:09 , Michael Jones

The teams have been out to warm-up at Wembley. The stands are slowly filling up and the atmoshpere is building nicely. Kick off is just over 20 minutes away.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp on reaching the Carabao Cup final

16:05 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is excited about reaching the Carabao Cup final and getting the chance to take charge at Wembley but he acknowledges that his team have another step to go if they want to lift the trophy this year. Klopp said:

I am realistic but very positive as well, because there’s no need for anything else. Qualifying for a final is not even close to winning it, but we should take a lot of confidence out of the things the boys did so far in the season or in general. Chelsea can do it as well. “In the end, how it always is, it’s about who gets the momentum in the decisive situations, who can finish their situations off better, who can defend the opponent in the best possible way, so who can cut off most things of the strengths of the other team? That’s obviously a constant battle during the game. “But it is nice, you will never play a final – it never happened to me, at least – against a ‘weaker’ side, you just face top-class teams, world-class teams and that is the case here as well.”

Chelsea vs Liverpool

16:02 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won the League Cup eight times, most recently in 2011-12 (on penalties against Cardiff City). The Reds are joint-first alongside Manchester City in the all-time list for most League Cup trophies with eight.

The Reds will make a record-extending 13th appearance in a League Cup final. Their most recent League Cup final was a shootout defeat against Manchester City at Wembley on 28th February 2016 (1-1 after extra time).

Jurgen Klopp keen to right wrong of Liverpool’s surprising cup record

15:59 , Michael Jones

Look up images of Jurgen Klopp’s two previous Wembley finals and you will notice there is something different about his attire and appearance. There’s no baseball cap at a jaunty angle, no sports jacket or trackie bottoms. He is wearing a suit, in fact, and it’s a bit like seeing a dog walk on its hind legs.

“I am pretty sure that someone told me before the Carabao final that I needed to wear a suit,” Klopp claims, insisting it was never his idea. The same had happened with Borussia Dortmund, before the Champions League final in 2013. “Then when I saw the first coach next to me without a suit, I thought: ‘Are you kidding me?!’”

Klopp only ever wears a suit if he has to and has realised now that he does not have to. “I could stand there in swim shorts as long as we win, people will be happy. If we don’t win, it will be a big story. If we win it, no one will talk about it,” he says. “I will not wear swim shorts though!”

Jurgen Klopp keen to right wrong of Liverpool’s surprising cup record

Chelsea vs Liverpool

15:56 , Michael Jones

Chelsea can win the League Cup for the sixth time, after 1965, 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2015. Only Manchester City and Liverpool (eight each) have won more League Cups.

The Blues can become the first team to beat a top-flight side in every round of a League Cup-winning campaign. They have knocked out Aston Villa, Southampton, Brentford and Tottenham so far this year.

Pulisic eyeing more trophies for Chelsea

15:53 , Michael Jones

Christian Pulisic is hoping to add the Carabao Cup to Chelsea’s trophy cabinet in what would be a third piece of silverware for the season. The Blues have already won the Super Cup and Club World Cup this year as well as last season’s Champions League final victory. Pulisic said:

It’s always great to win a trophy, no matter at what point of the season. Winning the Club World Cup was huge for us and it gave everyone a big lift for sure. I think it breeds a winning mentality throughout the club and it was a really nice one to win. “We’re still hungry for more trophies though and we’ve got another shot at silverware on Sunday in the Carabao Cup. We’ve turned all of our focus towards that one and there’s still so much to play for this season, it’s exciting. “We enjoyed the win against Lille [in the Champions League earlier this week] but then it was all about resting and recovering before getting back to work ahead of the cup final. “Of course we are up against a tough opponent in Liverpool, in a tough final but it’s another chance at winning a trophy and I’m really looking forward to it.”

War is clouding Chelsea minds ahead of Wembley showdown, says boss Thomas Tuchel

15:50 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has clouded collective minds at Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already been the subject of much discussion in UK Parliament and beyond, with a number of Russian oligarchs and companies facing UK sanctions.

Abramovich has not fallen under any sanctions so far, and Chelsea boss Tuchel would not comment on that situation.

War is clouding Chelsea minds ahead of Wembley showdown, says boss Thomas Tuchel

Head-to-head between Chelsea and Liverpool

15:47 , Michael Jones

This is the eighth time Chelsea and Liverpool have been paired together in the League Cup and for the second time in the final. On 27th February 2005, exactly 17 years to the date of this match, Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-2 after extra time in the final in Cardiff.

Liverpool have been victorious in only one of their last five League Cup ties against Chelsea. The most recent match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium was the 2012 FA Cup final which Chelsea won 2-1.

Chelsea and Liverpool have met 189 times in all competitions. The Blues won 65, the Reds 80 and there have been 44 draws.

Fans arriving at Wembley

15:44 , Michael Jones

Fans of both teams have slowly been arriving at Wembley.

More than a few are making their support for Ukraine known by waving the country’s flag and dressing in their colours. Some fans also have posters to show their support.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

New-look attack highlights Liverpool’s continued outperformance in the transfer market

15:40 , Michael Jones

In the afterglow of Madrid 2019, Liverpool had two policies at play: an immediate focus on retention, and a measured, longer lens on crafting the next great team.

The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were the most instructive element to both approaches.

They were considerably attractive targets to rival clubs - the easiest to lose - which intensified efforts to keep the spine of the squad intact, but they were also seriously difficult to supplement and eventually upgrade.

New-look attack shows Liverpool’s continued outperformance in transfer market

Chelsea team changes

15:37 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are the only players to keep their places from Chelsea semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

Hakim Ziyech isn’t in the squad and Edouard Mendy is preferred to Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench as does Reece James who is in the matchday squad for the first time since December.

Chelsea team to face Liverpool: Lukaku starts on the bench

15:32 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Arrizabalaga, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

Liverpool’s team changes

15:27 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the Liverpool team that defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. Caoimhin Kelleher keeps his place in goal but Thiago Alcantara comes into midfield replacing Curtis Jones.

The front three is completely different. Roberto Firmino is injured, Kaide Gordon is not in the squad and Diogo Jota starts on the bench. In their place come Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool team to face Chelsea: Kelleher starts, Jota on the bench

15:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Substitutes: Alisson, Konate, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi

Here’s our line-up for the #CarabaoCupFinal 🏆🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2022

Tuchel on Lukaku and Jorghino

15:21 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking about the playing time of Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho - who both missed Chelsea’s Champions League first leg against Lille - and how he thinks the spotlight is always put on strikers. He said:

He has been good, like everybody else. He is an important player. He played a lot of matches from the start for us. "We have maybe the same situation with Jorginho, one of our captains. He did not play so much from the beginning lately because we feel he’s a bit tired. "The focus is hugely on Romelu, but the situation is more or less the same for Jorginho."

Chelsea vs Liverpool

15:17 , Michael Jones

Both of these teams have won the Champions League more recently than the League Cup. Liverpool won the Champions League in 2018-19 and last lifted this trophy in 2012 with Chelsea winning the European competition last season and last winning the League Cup in 2015.

The teams have met once in the League Cup final back in 2005 when Chelsea went on to lift the cup after a 3-2 victory following extra-time.

No German manager has ever won the League Cup but Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp are both from Germany and whoever wins today will be the first German to lift the trophy.

Tuchel on Reece James’ potential return

15:09 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted feeling tempted to throw fit-again Reece James straight into the Carabao Cup final.

England wing-back James has finally beaten the hamstring tear that has kept him sidelined since Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on 29th December.

Tuchel said:

He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions, he still has another session, [so] let’s see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or my reasoned side to take it step by step.”

Thomas Tuchel hints at Reece James return in Carabao Cup final

Kelleher to start for Liverpool

15:05 , Michael Jones

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for the Reds today. He has played in three of Liverpool’s five Carabao Cup matches this term and is set to start according to Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders who said:

I think Caoimh is a really good example. If you look at him, he is going to play the final – if everything goes well tomorrow, of course, in training. “Him reaching the final, it shows there is an inside path for all young goalkeepers inside our club. It’s a compliment for the goalkeeper department, of course, to have this trust, for the manager to have this trust. “But this is what I like: it’s possible for a young goalkeeper in our club to reach a final; with time, with a lot of training, with a lot of games, with a lot of steps. That’s really nice to see.”

Chelsea ‘praying for peace’ amid ‘horrific and devastating’ Ukraine crisis

14:58 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have described the Ukraine crisis as “horrific and devastating” after club owner Roman Abramovich handed over stewardship of the club.

The statement from the Blues comes a day after the Russian confirmed the club’s stewardish was now in the hands of the trustees of club foundation.

The club’s tweet to the statement included the word “conflict”, the actual statement did not however. While there was no mention of Russia at all.

Chelsea ‘praying for peace’ amid ‘horrific and devastating’ Ukraine crisis

EFL in talks over pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

14:53 , Jamie Braidwood

The English Football League have discussed the idea of a grand gesture towards the people of Ukraine ahead of today’s Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool, Miguel Delaney reports.

It is possible that the Wembley arch will be lit up in yellow and blue, while some figures involved have pushed for something that revolves around a peace symbol instead.

The Independent has been told that the UK government would encourage the move. They are conscious that this is a showpiece game with a huge global reach, and could represent a powerful symbol.

There were displays of support towards Ukraine across the Premier League on Saturday, including Everton’s match against Manchester City.

Injuries and absentees for Chelsea and Liverpool

14:53 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell will miss today’s Carabao Cup final as he is still recovering from a knee ligament injury, but fellow wingback Reece James could return for the first time since December after being side-lined due to a hamstring problem.

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino is a definite absentee because of a groin injury but there is hope that Diogo Jota may feature. He is still a doubt for the game but seems to be recovering well from ankle ligament damage.

Roman Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea

14:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The build-up to today’s match has been dominated by last night’s major story, as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced he is handing over the reins of the Stamford Bridge side to the club’s foundation.

As it stands, there are few details and little clarity over what it means for Chelsea and its ownership structure in a practical sense, although Mr Abramovich remains the owner.

This morning, the club released a statement on the “situation in Ukraine” - but without mentioning Russia or the invasion backed by the country’s president Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea said: “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Good afternoon

14:40 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a glorious afternoon at Wembley ahead of the first domestic cup final of the season. It’s set to be an eventful afternoon, potentially both on and off the pitch, and we’ll bring you all the build-up between now and 4:30.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Good afternoon

14:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, with new champions set to be crowned for the first time since 2018.

The end of the 2017/18 season marked the start of Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on this trophy, but Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a penalty shootout exit to West Ham in the fourth round in October, while Chelsea and Liverpool safely navigated their way to today’s final. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues knocked out Tottenham in the semi-finals, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool saw off Arsenal to book their final berth.

This afternoon’s game marks the Reds’ first appearance in the Carabao Cup final since 2016, when they lost to Man City on penalties in Klopp’s first season in charge. The situation is not dissimilar for Chelsea, who last reached the final in 2019 and also lost to Man City on penalties – during Maurizio Sarri’s brief stint as head coach of the London club. The Italian was succeeded by ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who in turn was replaced by Tuchel last January. The German guided Chelsea to Champions League glory against City but also oversaw an FA Cup final loss to Leicester, so he will not be short on motivation to secure his first piece of domestic silverware in England.