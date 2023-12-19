Chelsea v Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup quarter-final team news, line-ups and more

Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both Premier League teams look to secure their place in the final four.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, will be keen to succeed after a slow start to the season has left his side 10th in the table. Winning a trophy, such as the league cup, would ease some of the pressure on the manager and show that he is taking the Blues in a positive direction. Chelsea reached the last eight after wins over Brighton and Blackburn Rovers yet this match will be their most difficult test.

Like Pochettino, the next step for Eddie Howe and Newcastle’s development is to win some silverware. The Magpies came close last season but were defeated in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United. This year, the North East team have dumped both Manchester clubs, City and United, out of the competition and look in decent form to, at least, repeat their feat of reaching the final.

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup with kick off at 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle won the last Premier League meeting 4-1 back in November

Winner at Stamford Bridge advances into League Cup semi-finals

