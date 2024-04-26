Chelsea v Barcelona: Millie Bright ready for 'biggest game of our careers'

Millie Bright (right) was named in the matchday squad for the first time in five months when she was an unused substitute in the 1-0 first leg victory over Barcelona [Getty Images]

"This is the biggest game we're probably going to play in our careers."

Chelsea captain Millie Bright knows the challenge that faces her side on Saturday when they welcome defending champions Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final.

The Blues stunned Barcelona last week, becoming the first team in five years to beat the Catalans on home soil in a competitive game with a 1-0 win thanks to Erin Cuthbert's first-half strike.

"We know it's a fantastic opponent, we know the storm that's about to come and we have a lot of respect for them," Bright told BBC Sport.

"It's still half-time. It was a fantastic result and performance from the girls [in Spain] but equally, we know that Barca were probably not at their best."

Bright captained England to the World Cup final last year, 12 months after helping the Lionesses win Euro 2022 - but this is as big as it gets for her club in manager Emma Hayes' final season.

European giants Barcelona have played in four of the past five Women's Champions League finals - winning twice. In their squad are two players - Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati - who have won the past three Ballon d'Ors between them.

"They will absolutely ramp it up. We have to make sure we're on our A-game otherwise that result means nothing if we don't get the job done on Saturday," added Bright.

"We are in a great position and we know it's about staying switched on. It's a team that we can't afford to slip up against or take our foot off the gas because they will punish you."

'I love being the underdog'

Last week's loss was Barcelona's first at home since February 2019 in Spain last week and it showed Chelsea's progression in Europe.

They were thrashed 4-0 by Barca in their only final appearance in 2021, before a narrow defeat at Stamford Bridge in the semi-finals last season ultimately proved costly in a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

With Hayes set to depart to manage the US women's national team this summer and Chelsea having failed to win either of the two domestic cups, pressure has increased to secure the Women's Super League and Women's Champions League titles.

Bright is not fazed by Barcelona being favourites and hopes a big crowd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday can help Chelsea - with more than 34,000 tickets already sold - secure their spot in a European showpiece.

"We are definitely the underdogs in this draw and that's fine - we know our place and our role," she said.

"But as Emma [Hayes] always says, any team can be beaten. It's how you set yourselves up to do that.

"I know everyone said [the first leg] was an absolute masterclass by Emma. It was a credit to the players to buy into that gameplan - and it worked, we got the result."

Bright added: "We will give everything and it's extra motivation knowing that this is Emma's last season.

"We need every single fan there. We need the stadium packed and absolutely rocking. The fans make an incredible impact on the game. We felt it when we went to Barcelona."

'This season has been one of most chaotic'

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes (left) and captain Millie Bright (right) applauded the away fans in Spain following their first-leg victory [Getty Images]

Bright missed five months with a knee injury but returned to the squad last week and insists she is "fully fit" for the second leg.

"That was my target - to be selected for that game," said Bright. "I knew it was a massive game for us and we needed everyone there.

"From a leadership side, it's hard to contribute when you're not physically there. I was just proud to be back.

"It's been a very difficult season for me personally but I'm glad to be back for the end of the season."

Bright took over the armband at Chelsea this summer and admits it has been a challenging season for the club - and personally while absent through injury.

"I feel like I've been a bit of a mother this season. I'm a people person and I take care of the ones around me, whether that's staff or players. I've felt an extra need to do that this year," said Bright.

"This season has been one of the most chaotic. We've had players injured, new signings coming in and the announcement of Emma [Hayes] leaving. It feels like there's been so much crammed into one season.

"We've had a lot to take care of so I'm so proud of the girls' mentality, their professionalism and the way they've handled those situations. It's been a difficult season, for sure."