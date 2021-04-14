Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel clashes with Sergio Conceicao after ‘insult’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bella Butler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been accused of insulting Porto boss Sergio Conceicao in the aftermath of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Conceicao looked to get angry with the German after the pair fist-bumped at full-time, with Chelsea having secured their place in the semi-finals, despite losing 1-0 in the second leg.

The Portuguese manager was seen speaking to the fourth official, as well as his own players, who then also began to argue with Tuchel.

Porto defender Pepe then appeared to square up to the Blues manager, with one of the officials having to stand in the way of the pair.

Players of both teams also had to be separated as they came together on the pitch at the final whistle.

Conceicao refused to specify what was said, but suggested his opposite number was far from polite. After the game, Conceicao claimed: “I was insulted by this man who is next door.

“My English is not perfect, there is no point in talking about it. I was focused on the game; I don’t know why he reacted.

“I heard some insults, but it’s gone ... it’s not pretty and my irritation in the end had to do with it.”

Tuchel downplayed the incident, and the Blues went on to deny their manager made any insulting remarks.

“It was just a little argument with me and their coach, and everybody was following me suddenly,” Tuchel said. “No harm done.”

Both bosses had also clashed on the sideline during the game when Porto were denied a penalty.

Chelsea will now go on to meet either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Read More

Sun rises over Aintree ahead of Grand National

Tuchel says Champions League is ‘anyone’s competition’

Mason Mount explains Thomas Tuchel’s impact on Chelsea players

Recommended Stories

  • Chelsea vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

    All the important info around the quarter-final second leg

  • Chelsea vs Porto confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

    Everything you need to know before the quarter-final second leg

  • Neymar an example of everything right about Mauricio Pochettino's PSG

    There has been something unlikeable about Paris St-Germain for the neutral football fan over the past few years. The advantage that oil money brings, the superstars signed for hundreds of millions to play in domestic competitions they dominate, a lot of flash with no real substance; they have been a collection of individuals rather than a team, prone to tantrums when things do not go their way and quick to fold under pressure. Neymar has been the subject of plenty of criticism for his part in this too, showing a lack of defensive effort and having a tendency to overcomplicate things and show off for an audience without doing the boring parts of the game that really matter, while his exaggerated dramatics upon receiving contact from an opposition player once prompted Telegraph Sport's Sam Wallace to note that “Neymar rolled over so many times he almost went out for a corner”. That was in the 2018 World Cup against Serbia and since then Neymar has won Ligue 1 and both of the French cups twice, and reached the Champions League final, taking home the trophies you would expect but falling short of the club’s ultimate ambition. The blame was attributed to PSG’s inability to play as a team. Neymar’s performance in the second leg win over Bayern Munich was a perfect example of how Mauricio Pochettino may have changed that. Presnel Kimpembe wore the captain’s armband but Neymar played like a leader, using his superior technical ability to hold off and wind up defenders, showing his team-mates just how good he and they are, and setting the mental standards to avoid another of PSG's embarrassing capitulations against a more determined group. One interchange between Neymar and Ángel Di María on the right wing was like something out of a 90s Nike advert, the pair flicking the ball around with backheels to complete a one-two and disorientate the Bayern defence. It's nine seconds into this video below:

  • Premier League top four fixtures: Who has the best run in? Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester or West Ham?

    Tottenham and Everton also competing in race to qualify for next season’s Champions League

  • PSG and Chelsea wait to discover Champions League semi-final opponents

    Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea will discover their Champions League semi-final opponents on Wednesday as Liverpool host Real Madrid and Manchester City go to Borussia Dortmund in the remaining last-eight second legs.

  • Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

    Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

  • UCL: PSG ousts champs Bayern; Chelsea advances

    PSG secured a bit of revenge for its UEFA Champions League Final loss to Bayern Munich, while its ex-boss rode defense and Christian Pulisic into the semis.

  • Jordan Howard: The sky is the limit for Jalen Hurts

    When Jordan Howard returned to the Eagles late last season, he played alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts. Barring any changes, Hurts is expected to be Philadelphia’s starting QB again in 2021. Based on his experience with the young signal-caller, Howard thinks Hurts should be able to excel. “I feel like the sky is the limit for [more]

  • LeSean McCoy: I’ve got a good shot at the Hall of Fame, Julian Edelman does not

    Count free agent running back LeSean McCoy as one player who does not think Julian Edelman is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Asked by Yahoo Sports if Edelman is a Hall of Famer, McCoy scoffed. “Hall of Famer? No, come on, man,” McCoy said. McCoy said Edelman’s strong postseason performances don’t change [more]

  • NFL Legend Troy Aikman Reveals He Still Has Abs in a New Shirtless Photo

    Aikman, 54, may have retired two decades ago, but he's clearly still putting in the work at the gym.

  • Pulisic Watch: USMNT star fouled 11 times as Chelsea advances

    USMNT star Pulisic was fouled a Hazard- and Messiesque 11 times by Porto in the draw, which sent Chelsea into the Champions League semifinals.

  • Conor McGregor to face Dustin Poirier for third time at UFC 264 in July

    The Irishman was beaten inside two rounds when the pair met in January.

  • Wembley is written 'in the stars' for Southampton

    Andy Edwards, Nick Mendola, and Joe Prince-Wright preview the FA Cup semifinal, featuring Manchester City v. Chelsea and Southampton v. Leicester City.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

    Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Martin Truex Jr. secures Busch Pole Award for Richmond Raceway

    Martin Truex Jr. has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Richmond Raceway. Truex, the series’ only two-time winner this year, will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. He has finished among the top three in the […]

  • Adam Duvall on pickups radar and two catchers shine at fantasy's weakest spot

    Adam Duvall has more homers than any other NL player since the start of 2020, but he's available in most Yahoo leagues. Andy Behrens examines that and more from Tuesday.

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23