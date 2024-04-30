'All Chelsea fans should be proud that we had Silva and his family at our club'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Thiago Silva's time at Chelsea after the 39-year-old announced he would depart the club at the end of the season.

Here are some of your responses:

Fossie: What a top player and a top man - his family too. Thiago Silva came to Chelsea and achieved his dream of winning the Champions League and more. It's a great shame he's leaving, but all good things come to an end. I hope he gets his coaching qualification and does achieve his next dream of coming back to Chelsea as a coach. Good luck to a good man.

Peter: Players like Thiago Silva only come along once in a while and he is a joy to watch, even nearing the end of a great career he has had. Thank you, Thiago, and good luck in your next step. You will be sorely missed.

Osman: Though Thiago Silva was only here for four years, he showed his dedication and seriousness to everyone at Chelsea and the Premier League in general. He played as if he's been there for a decade or so. I wish him the best and I hope to see him return in a different role. Well done.

Andy: Thiago Silva exudes class on and off the pitch, in the same manner as the legendary Gianfranco Zola. Both of these great players stood head and shoulders above all around them and will always have a place in Chelsea supporters' hearts. Thank you, Thiago, and see you back soon!

Steven: The man has given everything for the club, looking like the only professional at times when others have let him down. His emotional video saying goodbye represents the connection with the fans, as did watching him in the Champions League final after he went off injured. We can only say thank you. We should have given you more medals...

JP: He has the grace and strength of the great Bobby Moore (whose full name, Wikipedia informs me, was Robert Frederick Chelsea Moore). Thiago will be a very hard act to follow.

Nick: He is a world-class player and a world-class man, and all Chelsea fans should be proud that we had him and his family at our club.