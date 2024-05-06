Cheerleader head over heels with gold medal

Lincolnshire cheerleader Tilly is head over heels after winning gold at the International Cheer Union Championships.

The 14-year-old, from Nettleton, flew out to Orlando in America to compete with Youth Team England.

The squad beat host nation USA on day two of the competition to win the title.

She is now hoping to return to the world stage with her Grimsby-based club, Fierce Elite Cheerleading, in the next major competition.

