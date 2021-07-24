Check out the Steelers hamming it up during media days

Especially with Vince retiring I have high hopes for Buddy Johnson this year pic.twitter.com/VuwUgtB4Ij — Tyler Hernley (@hernleyt) July 24, 2021

Steelers Marcus Allen at 2021 media day per IG #Steelers pic.twitter.com/KrhlMY9LnL — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) July 24, 2021

Another day filled with this type of content🔥@CamHeyward pic.twitter.com/oqR0sNztcP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 24, 2021

The last two days have been media days for the Pittsburgh Steelers which is a chance for the players to have some fun with the camera which the team takes photos and videos. In this day and age of social media, these guys love being in front of a camera and so getting to do it for the team is just a plus.

Story continues

List