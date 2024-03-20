Check out this 70-yard bomb Caleb Williams threw at the end of his pro day

Caleb Williams held his pro day at USC this Wednesday, showing off his talents to the world.

At the end of the day, he tossed a 70-yard bomb down the field to his Trojan teammate Brenden Rice. Here's the throw that turned heads at the end of the day, followed by a compilation of his throws from the practice (H/T CHGO).

BIG TIME THROW!



Caleb Williams to Brenden Rice! pic.twitter.com/nZzecBvj8P — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 20, 2024

Can we interest anyone in a supercut of our Caleb Williams Pro Day footage? 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Bc1jqrzK1O — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 20, 2024

How does Williams think it went?

"I think it went well," Williams told Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" after the practice. "I missed a few deep balls. I didn't give the wide receivers enough air to adjust to the ball and enough room for error, as we say. I think I missed one to Brenden Rice on the right side a little bit behind him. I threw one to Austin on the right side in the flat a little low. I think I did well. It could be better."

