Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee basketball as North Florida transfer

Chaz Lanier is transferring to Tennessee basketball after a breakout season at North Florida.

The Nashville native announced he is transferring to UT after the senior guard averaged 19.7 points and shot 44.4% on 3-pointers with the Ospreys. He picked the Vols over Kentucky and BYU after visiting all three schools in succession in late May.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound Lanier played high school basketball at The Ensworth School.

Lanier was one of the most highly coveted recruits in the transfer portal once he entered in late April. Lanier also went through the NBA Draft process and took part in the NBA G League Elite Camp in mid-May.

Lanier developed into one of the nation's top scorers and most efficient offensive players in his final season at North Florida. He had not averaged more than 4.7 points in a season before leaping to first-team All-ASUN in his fourth season. He made 106 3-pointers last season, a leap from 27 the season prior.

Who has Tennessee basketball added from the transfer portal?

Lanier is the fourth player the Vols have added via the transfer portal.

Tennessee previously signed guard Darlinstone Dubar from Hofstra and forwards Igor Milicic Jr. from Charlotte and Felix Okpara from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-8 Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers. The 6-10 Milicic averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in his junior season at Charlotte. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers. Dubar and Milicic combined to make 129 3-pointers last season.

The 6-11 Okpara is a big-time shot blocker and physical post player. He averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots as a sophomore starter.

How many scholarships does Tennessee basketball have open?

Tennessee has two scholarships remaining to fill.

Tennessee had three scholarships open with outgoing seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi. Four more opened with sophomore forward Tobe Awaka, junior forward Jonas Aidoo, and redshirt freshman guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

They have one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

