Chase Winovich says he was ‘trained as a Patriot to not speak about’ certain topics

Former New England Patriots outside linebacker Chase Winovich is coming to terms with his change of scenery after joining the Cleveland Browns in a trade this offseason. It seems, in many respects, the Browns are a terrific fit for his charismatic personality and loose playing style.

In New England, he seemed hung up on the team’s strict systems and restrictive culture. Even when speaking with reporters, he seemed to be struggling with being himself and toeing the company line. Now in Cleveland, that media training remains embedded in his brain.

He was asked whether he’d thought about the possibility of lining up across the field with defensive end Myles Garrett.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely thought a lot about it,” Winovich said to the Beacon Journal in a recent interview. “These are things that I’m kind of trained as a Patriot to not speak about but, yeah, I’ve thought a lot about what we could do together on the football field.”

Is that something he did a lot with the Patriots? Did he avoid topics?

“See, even commenting on that, that aspect is something that it’s like it just was what it was,” Winovich said. “I’m no longer there, so it’s best of luck to them.”

