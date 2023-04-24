Chase DeMoor to Nate Diaz after New Orleans street fight: ‘You and your crew are the softest boys’

Chase DeMoor came out of this past weekend with a few bruises and a black eye, courtesy of former UFC star Nate Diaz and his entourage (allegedly).

DeMoor, a reality TV star, got into an altercation with Diaz this past Friday at MF & DAZN X Series 6 in New Orleans. It’s unclear what set off Diaz, but he stood up from his ringside seat and threw a water bottle at DeMoor, who was a few rows behind Diaz. That caused a huge scuffle to break out, but security stepped in to deescalate the situation.

Nate Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor and incited a scuffle at tonight's Misfits Boxing event. 😬 🎥 @MisFitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/jfwRta3hdu — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 22, 2023

The beef later spilled over to the streets, with cell phone video showing Diaz choking another man unconscious, along with DeMoor getting attacked by a gang of people. Three days removed from the incident, DeMoor addressed what transpired and challenged Diaz to an MMA fight.

“This message is for Nate Diaz and all his boys,” DeMoor said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday. “As you can see, you guys finally put some damage on me. I didn’t take any damage in any of my boxing matches, and you guys had to jump me in New Orleans.

“All of you guys who are in the UFC and MMA fighters, and I had to fight your whole team off. You and your crew are the softest boys. All those kids on your team, I don’t know how they’re in the UFC or how they have any sort of winning record. You guys have pillows for hands, soft toilet paper for hands.

“You guys are a bunch of wipes, and I can’t wait to watch Jake Paul un-alive you in August, whenever you guys are fighting, because I’ll be there, and I’ll be there to handle all your goons too in case they get out of line.

“Nate, if you’re watching this, get yourself locked in a cage with me for five minutes. I promise you I’m going to show you what that 40-pound difference feels like. You’re soft. Jake, handle my light work.”

Just a message to the new Charmin mascots, @NateDiaz209 can’t wait to watch you get retired. As for your goons. Bunch of wipes pic.twitter.com/a2TGycOucm — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) April 23, 2023

DeMoor fought at the MF & DAZN X Series 6 card that Friday night. He lost by disqualification to Stevie Knight after knocking him out and continuing to land shots on a downed Knight.

Diaz is currently booked for his professional boxing debut Aug. 5 against YouTube star Jake Paul. The event takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas and will air live on pay-per-view.

The fight will be the first for Diaz since his UFC exit after a 27-fight run that began after Season 5 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2007.

