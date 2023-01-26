Chase Briscoe signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday that the organization has signed Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension that keeps the 28-year-old driver in the No. 14 Ford for the 2023 season and beyond.

The agreement comes ahead of Briscoe’s third season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Indiana native — who took Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 — followed that performance by scoring his first Cup Series victory last year, prevailing last March at Phoenix Raceway.

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results,” team co-owner Tony Stewart said in a news release. “Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we‘re proud to have him in our race cars for many more years to come.”

Briscoe’s first win qualified him for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs last year, and he wound up ninth in the final driver standings. The victory also gave him the distinction of being the Cup Series’ 200th winner.

Briscoe scored 11 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series before his promotion to the Cup Series level. He is also a two-time winner in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he began his NASCAR national series career as part of Ford’s driver development program, and the 2016 ARCA Menards Series champion.

“It’s huge to have stability, with my team and my partners,” Briscoe said in the release. “It just gives you more confidence. Stewart-Haas Racing is where I want to be for a long time. It‘s the place I‘ve known longer than anywhere else in my NASCAR career. I remember getting signed by Ford in 2017 and I told people, ‘You know, if I could pick one place to be, it would be Stewart-Haas Racing. And if I could drive one car, it would be the 14 car. That would be the ultimate dream.’ And now, here I am.”

Like Stewart, a fellow Hoosier, Briscoe holds a rich dirt-track pedigree. The third-generation driver showed his skills at short tracks across the Midwest before moving to North Carolina in 2014 to follow a path toward stock-car racing.

Stewart won three Cup Series championships during his driving career, and he was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020. Of his 49 wins, 16 came driving the No. 14 — a number in tribute to his racing hero, A.J. Foyt. The car number has been a part of the organization since 2009, when Stewart launched SHR with team co-owner Gene Haas.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart,” Briscoe said. “To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. To know I‘ll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I‘m ready to write my own history in it.”