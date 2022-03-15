Charvarius Ward’s special message to Kansas City Chiefs fans after signing with 49ers

A Chiefs fan who turned in early Monday night missed a flurry of activity after 9 p.m.

First came news that the Chiefs had signed Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year deal, then came word that defensive end Frank Clark’s contract had been restructured, giving KC some salary-cap space.

So one player was coming, one was staying and then fans learned one is leaving: cornerback Charvarius Ward had come to terms with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Ward will receive up to $42 million over three years, including $26.7 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had acquired Ward in a 2018 trade with the Dallas Cowboys, and he appeared in every KC playoff game over the next four seasons. He started in Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won against the 49ers, and in Super Bowl LV against Tampa Bay.

After agreeing to terms with the 49ers, Ward shared a special message for Chiefs fans on Twitter.

“Thanks #ChiefsKingdom for 4 great years,” Ward wrote. “Blessed to have been a part of such a great organization. Great coaches, great fans, & a great team. Love y’all.”

Chiefs safety Armani Watts sent his congratulations to Ward.

Congrats Brodie!!! Most deserving — Armani Watts (KCP) (@ArmaniWatts23) March 15, 2022

Former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland also wrote a message for Ward.

Well deserve way to bet on urself — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) March 15, 2022

The Chiefs will see Ward again this season, as KC is scheduled to play the 49ers in San Francisco.