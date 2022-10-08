Charlotte Xfinity Series results: AJ Allmendinger wins

CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger is a perfect four-for-four on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Allmendinger has won every Xfinity Series race held on the CMS oval-road course. He surged in front late Saturday and outran Ty Gibbs to win the track’s playoff race.

The point standings were reseeded after the race for the next round, and Noah Gragson will have a 12-point lead over Allmendinger as the playoffs move on to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Following Allmendinger to the finish in the wreck-strewn race were Gibbs, Gragson, James Davison and Justin Allgaier.

