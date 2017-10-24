Charlie Blackmon tells the Astros how to hit Clayton Kershaw before Game 1

It doesn’t take an expert to see how difficult it is to hit Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. It does take an expert to actually do it.

In this case, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon fits the bill. The 31-year-old MVP candidate is one of the few players who performs well against Kershaw. Over 51 plate appearances, Blackmon has hit .313/.353/.479 against the best pitcher in baseball.

That might not seem like a huge sample, but Blackmon has only seen one pitcher more than Kershaw over his career. All those division games have given Blackmon multiple looks at the lefty.

That won’t be the case for the Houston Astros in the World Series. Veteran Carlos Beltran has seen Kershaw over 30 times, but everyone else on the Astros lacks at-bats against him. That doesn’t seem to bode well for Houston.

Thankfully for them, Blackmon is here to help. He gave Yahoo Sports his scouting report of Kershaw before the Astros stand in the box against him in Game 1 of the World Series.

Charlie Blackmon knows how to hit Clayton Kershaw, but it’s not easy. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) More

It’s not just general analysis, either. Blackmon tells you what it’s like to see Kershaw’s stuff from the batter’s box.

“He’s got a slider that looks a lot like a fastball,” Blackmon says. “And a curveball that looks like a fastball that’s going to go to the backstop.”

Though Blackmon has put up strong numbers against Kershaw, he admits it’s no easy to get a read on his pitches.