Charity golf tournament hosted by Super Bowl champion returns to Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - The 12th Annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor on Monday, June 3.

The event is hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and ESPN football analyst, Anthony "Booger" McFarland.

The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, box lunch, raffles and contests. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit those served through the programs of Abe Brown Ministries.

For more information, click here.