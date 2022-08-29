Should the Chargers trade for Vikings RB Alexander Mattison?

On Monday, multiple sources reported that the Vikings were fielding trade offers for running back Alexander Mattison, with somewhere between six and 12 teams reported to have submitted an offer. Should the Chargers join the mix if they are not already one of those teams?

Mattison seemed to be on track to become one of the best backups in the league after a 462-yard rookie season, but his production has remained somewhat stagnant in the two seasons since. Behind star Dalvin Cook, Mattison has never cleared 500 rushing yards in a season, although his production as a receiver has steadily improved every year. His vision, or lack thereof, has become a talking point in Minnesota, especially this preseason with the emergence of Kene Nwangwu and rookie Ty Chandler.

Compensation-wise, it’s rumored Minnesota wants a third or fourth-round pick in return for the running back. Mattison’s contract expires after this season, and allowing him to walk in free agency would likely net the Vikings a compensatory pick in that range anyway. Acquiring one this early on guarantees that pick, rather than running the risk that free agent additions negate the loss of Mattison as far as the compensatory pick formula goes.

Los Angeles has room to upgrade their running back room potentially. While Joshua Kelley has looked like a much-improved player and the favorite for RB2, his pass-catching chops have been inconsistent this preseason. Rookie Isaiah Spiller is struggling with an ankle injury, but the team is optimistic about his future. Larry Rountree III primarily provides special teams value currently but does have a power element to his game.

Ultimately, if the Chargers are to get involved in trade discussions for Mattison, I think they’d have to conclude that the upgrade Mattison represents over Kelley would be substantial enough to move the championship needle significantly. Kelley would then be the RB3, with Spiller at RB4 and Rountree likely off the roster. I don’t think the Chargers will make such a move with the way they’ve talked about their group this offseason. There’s no incentive to further bury Kelley or Spiller with how they’ve looked in training camp and preseason action. Mattison isn’t enough of an upgrade to spend a third or fourth-round draft capital on, especially for a team that prefers to build their depth through the later stages of the draft.

