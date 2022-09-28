Chargers place pass rusher Joey Bosa on injured reserve, but he could return this season

The injury bug hit the Los Angeles Chargers once again.

The team placed four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa on injured reserve with a groin injury, head coach Brandon Staley announced Wednesday afternoon.

It's another big blow for Los Angeles, who lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season with a ruptured bicep just two days go. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has also missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but could return to practice this week and quarterback Justin Herbert is battling a rib injury that almost forced him to miss Week 3.

Bosa's season isn't over, though. He'll be out for a minimum of four weeks until the Chargers have to make a decision to re-activate Bosa or keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Bosa's been a stable force for the Chargers' defense since he was drafted third overall in 2016. This year, he tallied 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 118 snaps over three games. Injuries have always been an issue for Bosa, though. He's finished a full season only three times in his career.

Now, the Chargers will have to find a way to stack wins after losing their previous two games. A surprisingly weak AFC West means they're not out of the playoff picture, but a 1-2 start certainly isn't going to cut it for the much-hyped Chargers. But now, Los Angeles will have to do it without Bosa for some time.