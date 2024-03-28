What channel is UNC vs Alabama basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over UNC in March Madness, facing off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide started the NCAA Tournament with wins over No. 13 seed Charleston and No. 12 seed Grand Canyon. Meanwhile, No. 1 seed UNC began the tournament with victories over No. 16 seed Wagner and No. 9 seed Michigan State.

Now, Alabama will try to pull off an upset of the top-seeded Tar Heels and earn the Crimson Tide's first Elite Eight trip since 2004. Nate Oats has never led Alabama to the Elite Eight over his previous three appearances with the Crimson Tide in the NCAA Tournament.

Over his four March Madness appearances coaching Alabama, Oats has never had the lower seed. That will change on Thursday against UNC.

Will Alabama be able to pull of its first NCAA Tournament upset under Oats? Or will UNC prove to be too much for the Crimson Tide?

Here's how to watch the game.

What channel is Alabama vs UNC today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

Alabama will tip off vs UNC on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which has a free trial.

Alabama vs UNC start time

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT, approximately

Alabama and UNC will play at 8:40 p.m. CT approximately; it will start after the first game in Los Angeles between Clemson and Arizona.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Alabama basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 5 Florida 105, Alabama 87 March 9 Alabama 92, Arkansas 88 March 15 Florida 102, Alabama 88 (SEC Tournament) March 22 Alabama 109, Charleston 96 (Round of 64) March 24 Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61 (Round of 32) March 28 Alabama vs UNC (Sweet 16)

UNC basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of UNC's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 14 UNC 92, Florida State 67 (ACC Tournament) March 15 UNC 72, Pittsburgh 65 (ACC Tournament) March 16 NC State 84, UNC 76 (ACC Tournament) March 21 UNC 90, Wagner 62 (Round of 64) March 23 UNC 85, Michigan State 69 (Round of 32) March 28 Alabama vs UNC (Sweet 16)

