What channel is UNC vs Alabama basketball on today? Time, TV for March Madness

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team continues March Madness against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday in the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the Tar Heels (29-7) and the Crimson Tide (23-11) is set for 9:39 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the game will be televised on CBS.

The Tar Heels are 16-8 in California, including 5-6 in Los Angeles. Overall, UNC is 8-5 in the all-time series against Alabama, including 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament. The Tide earned a 103-101 quadruple-overtime win against the Heels last season in Portland.

The winner will advance to Saturday’s Elite Eight against second-seeded Arizona (27-8) or sixth-seeded Clemson (23-11). The West Regional champion will head to Phoenix for the Final Four.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is UNC basketball vs Alabama today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, FUBO (free trial)

UNC vs. Alabama will be televised on CBS, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call at Crypto.com Arena. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heels Sports Network. Spero Dedes and Austin Croshere will have the call on Westwood Radio. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Watch select 2024 NCAA Tournament games live with FUBO (free trial).

UNC basketball score vs Alabama in NCAA Tournament

Check here for live score updates for UNC vs. Alabama in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

UNC vs Alabama start time

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

UNC vs Alabama betting odds, spread, over/under in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: UNC is a 4.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-190), Alabama (+155)

Over/Under: 173.5 points

UNC basketball schedule

Below is a look at UNC's recent schedule. Find the Tar Heels' full schedule here.

March 14 vs. Florida State W, 92-67

March 15 vs. Pitt W, 72-65

March 16 vs. NC State L, 84-76

March 21 vs Wagner W, 90-62

March 23 vs Michigan State W, 85-69

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

