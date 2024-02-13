What channel is UNC basketball vs. Syracuse on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team is traveling to New York for a matchup with the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday night.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game between the seventh-ranked Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) and the Orange (15-9, 6-7) will be televised on ESPN.

UNC is 17-6 against Syracuse, including three wins in a row. The Tar Heels earned a 103-67 win against the Orange in January at the Smith Center.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 ET on Tuesday, Feb. 13

Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC-SYRACUSE PREDICTION: UNC basketball vs. Syracuse: Score prediction, scouting report for Tar Heels' ACC game

HEELS SURVIVE AT MIAMI: RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau help UNC basketball survive in win at Miami

FIRST GAME VS. SYRACUSE: Why UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis is playing the Tar Heels’ bench more this season

UNC vs. Syracuse will be televised on ESPN. Doug Sherman and Jimmy Dykes will be on the call at the JMA Wireless Dome. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Syracuse betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated once odds become available.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball score vs. Syracuse

Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. Syracuse

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson L, 80-76

Feb. 10 at Miami W, 75-72

Feb. 13 at Syracuse (7 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC basketball vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream