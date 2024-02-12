UNC basketball vs. Syracuse: Score prediction, scouting report for Tar Heels' ACC game

UNC basketball wraps up a two-game road trip in New York before returning to Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) travel to Syracuse (15-9, 6-7) on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff (ESPN) at the JMA Wireless Dome. With its win at Miami, UNC improved to an ACC-best 6-1 in road games.

The Heels have won 17 of their 23 games against the Orange, including a 103-67 rout at the Smith Center in January. UNC is 5-2 on the road in the series, including wins in two of their last three trips to ‘Cuse.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ road game at Syracuse.

Elliot Cadeau’s improved shooting

Freshman guard Elliot Cadeau had arguably his best game as a Tar Heel in the 75-72 win at Miami over the weekend. Known for his ability to attack the basket, Cadeau made two 3-pointers for the first time this season. Despite a season-worst five turnovers, Cadeau finished with 19 points, eight assists and four steals to help UNC escape with a win. Cadeau's confidence is building. If he can find some consistency with his jumper, it unlocks a new level of UNC’s offense.

With Seth Trimble injured, UNC’s bench has to step up

It’s unclear if Seth Trimble will miss a third game in a row as he deals with an upper-body injury. Either way, UNC has to get more from its bench to take some stress off the starters. The Tar Heels got a season-worst one point from their bench at Miami. In the first game against Syracuse, the Tar Heels had a season-high 39 bench points. They don’t necessarily need to reach that mark in New York, but the bench play has to be better.

UNC, Syracuse like to run

When it comes to adjusted tempo, UNC and Syracuse are two of the top three fastest teams in the ACC. The Tar Heels have reached 20 or more fast-break points in three games, including a 20-9 advantage in transition against the Orange in January. Coming off 16 turnovers at Miami, UNC needs to lower that number against a Syracuse team that has the best steal percentage in the ACC. The Orange had 14 steals and forced 21 turnovers against Clemson.

UNC vs. Syracuse score prediction

UNC 86, Syracuse 74: It won’t be as rough as the first meeting, but these two teams like to push the pace and that favors the Tar Heels. If it can take care of the ball, UNC might have four or five double-digit scorers in this one.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball vs. Syracuse: Score prediction, scouting report