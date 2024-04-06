What channel is UConn vs Alabama basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Final Four game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over UConn in the Final Four, facing off in NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide is making its first appearance in the Final Four, while UConn is no stranger to it. A year ago, the Huskies not only made the Final Four but also won the NCAA Tournament.

UConn is in a good position to do so again this season. The Huskies are a No. 1 seed and have had little trouble moving past any team so far in March Madness en route to the Final Four. UConn has won every game by double digits, defeating Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State and Illinois.

No. 4 seed Alabama has taken a different path. The first win wasn't close as the Crimson Tide took care of No. 13 seed Charleston, but Alabama has been in some close games since then. The Crimson Tide beat Grand Canyon, North Carolina and Clemson to advance to the Final Four. The win over the Tar Heels was an upset victory as UNC was a No. 1 seed.

Can the Crimson Tide pull off one more upset of a No. 1 seed and advance to the national championship? Or will Alabama's unexpected run come to an end in the Final Four?

Here's how to watch the game.

What channel is Alabama vs UConn today?

TV channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Alabama will tip off vs UConn on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV.

Alabama vs UConn start time

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 7:49 p.m. CT

Alabama and UConn will play at 7:49 p.m. CT on Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Alabama basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date Game March 15 Florida 102, Alabama 88 (SEC Tournament) March 22 Alabama 109, Charleston 96 (Round of 64) March 24 Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61 (Round of 32) March 28 Alabama 89, UNC 87 (Sweet 16) March 30 Alabama 89, Clemson 82 (Elite Eight)

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of UConn's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date Game March 16 UConn 73, Marquette 57 (Big East Conference Tournament) March 22 UConn 91, Stetson 52 (Round of 64) March 24 UConn 75, Northwestern 58 (Round of 32) March 28 UConn 82, San Diego State 52 (Sweet 16) March 30 UConn 77, Illinois 52 (Elite Eight)

