What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Cowboys vs Eagles

Cooper Rush and Jalen Hurts go head-to-head in an NFC East Showdown tonight as the Dallas Cowboys take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

When : Sunday, October 16

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Cowboys vs Eagles online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.

Week 6 Schedule

WEEK 6 Thursday, Oct. 13 Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 16 San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Oct. 17 Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season.

