What channel is Samford basketball vs. Kansas today? Time, TV for NCAA Tournament game

Samford basketball is going dancing today is gameday.

The Bulldogs, led by Bucky McMillan and his Bucky Ball offense, will face off with 4-seed Kansas on Thursday. The game tips off at 8:55 p.m. CT on TBS. The game will follow the Gonzaga-McNeese game that starts at 6:25 p.m.

The Bulldogs went 29-5 during a banner year for the program, seeing their third NCAA Tournament appearance, the first since 2000. Since losing to Purdue and VCU to start the season, the Bulldogs went on a tear going 15-3 in Southern Conference play. It all led to the second consecutive regular season championship.

Kansas (22-10) is coming into the tournament on a slide as they lost their last two games by 30 points and 20 points, respectively. Kansas is led by its guard-center duo of Kevin McCullar and 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson.

What channel is Samford vs. Kansas on today?

TV Channel: TBS

Samford vs. Kansas start time

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 8:55 p.m.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: What channel is Samford-Kansas basketball today? Time, TV, streaming info